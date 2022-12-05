Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
I-81 Roanoke County lane closure removed, closure in Botetourt County scheduled
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of Wednesday morning, the right lane closure on southbound I-81 in Roanoke County had been removed. The closure was near Salem at mile marker 138.4, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The lane had been closed since 7 p.m. on Monday, December 5 for...
WHSV
WHSV’s Toy Convoy 26th year concludes this Saturday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The end of WHSV’s “Toy Convoy” is coming up this Saturday. For 26 years, we’ve been collecting donated toys from the community for the Salvation Army to distribute to families around the Valley. The Salvation Army has 900 kids to serve...
WDBJ7.com
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WHSV
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash
WEST AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have announced that one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Dr. in Augusta County. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 according to the VSP, and the crash...
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
WHSV
Staunton shows out in support for shopping local
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays. Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening. “We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which...
wsvaonline.com
Fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon in Rockingham County. Details of what happened are not known but Sergeant Brent Coffey did confirm one person died in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 near marker 251 north of Harrisonburg. The crash snarled traffic for most...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton Man Charged in Break-In of Waynesboro Ice Cream To Go Before Grand Jury
WAYNESBORO, Va – A Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury next month. Online records showed that Jerry Kesterson the Second will appear before a Circuit Court Grand jury on January 9th. Kesterson faces a half...
Augusta Free Press
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
more961.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
pagevalleynews.com
‘One of the most fortunate escapes from death’
December 8, 1911 — J. Thos. Miller, of Elkton, who was called to Luray on Tuesday by the illness of his mother says that one of his sons shot another recently while the two were out hunting. The young men, Irvin and John Miller, were separated and the latter...
wfxrtv.com
Big delays expected on Interstate 81 this week
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation southbound Interstate 81 lanes will be closed at two locations this week and are expected to impact traffic significantly. VDOT asks drivers to pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. Starting Monday, December 5...
Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect
Covington, Va. (VR) - The Men’s Ministry of the Pine Street Baptist Church, Covington, hosted a breakfast reception at the church, Saturday, to give the community an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Charlie S. Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Minister Karen Ellis. Breakfast was buffet-style and was served at 10:00am. Deacon Roy Carter introduced the Ellis’ to the community and asked him to render the blessing of the food. “Now, that the people and pastor have come together, God will lead us in the direction He will have us go,” said Ellis before he began the prayer. “We are here to do ministry and lift up the downtrodden,” said Ellis of his decision to come to the Covington area. He preached his first sermon Sunday, as Pine Street Baptist Church’s Pastor-Elect. Ellis is from Waterloo, IA. He moved to the Roanoke area to pastor Bent Mountain Baptist Church, in Bent Mountain, and “to marry me,” said Sister Ellis. He pastored there for eight years. The Ellis’ have five children and will reside in the Church’s parsonage. The post Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One confirmed fatality in three-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police is reporting that a three-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Augusta County has resulted in one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting...
WHSV
Community honors missing Augusta County child
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road. According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
wfxrtv.com
Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A 20-19 GAS STATION EXPLOSION -- SAYS THEY'VE REACHED A PLEA DEAL WITH PROSECUTORS. Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County …. THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A...
