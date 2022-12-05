ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

WHSV

WHSV’s Toy Convoy 26th year concludes this Saturday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The end of WHSV’s “Toy Convoy” is coming up this Saturday. For 26 years, we’ve been collecting donated toys from the community for the Salvation Army to distribute to families around the Valley. The Salvation Army has 900 kids to serve...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash

WEST AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have announced that one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Dr. in Augusta County. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 according to the VSP, and the crash...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Staunton shows out in support for shopping local

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Support for Downtown Staunton businesses is staying home for the holidays. Billy Opal has been open on New Street for two months and owner Holly Hillman has felt the love since its grand opening. “We’ve had more people come in that are repeat customers already, which...
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Fatal crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon in Rockingham County. Details of what happened are not known but Sergeant Brent Coffey did confirm one person died in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 near marker 251 north of Harrisonburg. The crash snarled traffic for most...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
more961.com

Two fatal crashes in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

‘One of the most fortunate escapes from death’

December 8, 1911 — J. Thos. Miller, of Elkton, who was called to Luray on Tuesday by the illness of his mother says that one of his sons shot another recently while the two were out hunting. The young men, Irvin and John Miller, were separated and the latter...
LURAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Big delays expected on Interstate 81 this week

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation southbound Interstate 81 lanes will be closed at two locations this week and are expected to impact traffic significantly. VDOT asks drivers to pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. Starting Monday, December 5...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect

Covington, Va. (VR) - The Men’s Ministry of the Pine Street Baptist Church, Covington, hosted a breakfast reception at the church, Saturday, to give the community an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Charlie S. Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Minister Karen Ellis. Breakfast was buffet-style and was served at 10:00am. Deacon Roy Carter introduced the Ellis’ to the community and asked him to render the blessing of the food. “Now, that the people and pastor have come together, God will lead us in the direction He will have us go,” said Ellis before he began the prayer. “We are here to do ministry and lift up the downtrodden,” said Ellis of his decision to come to the Covington area. He preached his first sermon Sunday, as Pine Street Baptist Church’s Pastor-Elect. Ellis is from Waterloo, IA. He moved to the Roanoke area to pastor Bent Mountain Baptist Church, in Bent Mountain, and “to marry me,” said Sister Ellis. He pastored there for eight years. The Ellis’ have five children and will reside in the Church’s parsonage. The post Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Community honors missing Augusta County child

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road. According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.
LYNDHURST, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

