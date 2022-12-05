Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
talbotspy.org
Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge
For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
WTOP
Anne Arundel students to go back to school before Labor Day
School bells will ring before Labor Day in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, next year. The Board of Education voted to adopt a new school-year calendar that starts Aug. 28, 2023, and ends on June 13, 2024. The new calendar will have a three-day Thanksgiving break, a week for Easter, closings...
mocoshow.com
Two Montgomery County Schools Named Finalists For Wash-FM’s Christmas Choir Competition
97.1 WASH-FM is searching the DMV for the area’s best school choirs to ring in the holiday season! Per WASH-FM: The top choir from each division will win up to $5,000 towards their schools’ music program and be invited to perform at The Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker at The Warner Theatre 12/17. The Top 3 Choir Finalists for elementary/Middle School have been announced and they include two schools in Montgomery County– North Bethesda Middle School (MCPS, Bethesda), and St. Andrew Apostle Catholic School (Private, Silver Spring). You can listen to each choir at the times listed below and vote for your favorite.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Prince George’s County Executive hosts inaugural gala
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday. The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of […]
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
Bay Weekly
Holiday Happenings: Festive Events in Calvert County
The holiday season has arrived, and Calvert County is full of events to get the community in the spirit the whole month through. Where will you find your holly jolly? CBM Bay Weekly has some ideas for you. Northern Calvert. Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Boys and Girls Club.
carolinecircle.com
(Easton, Md. – Dec. 5, 2022) Choptank Health brings health programs to BAAM
Choptank Community Health System is partnering with Building African American Minds as a participant in BAAM’s ‘Your Wellness Matters’ program to help address students’ physical and mental health needs through monthly educational sessions. BAAM’s ‘Your Wellness Matters’ program was recently announced by BAAM Director of Instruction,...
WTOP
What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?
Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's 'Miracle on 34th Street' featured on 'Today'
WBAL-TV's own Jason Newton joined the crew of "Today" for their "Merriest Main Street" segment. He was live from Baltimore's own Miracle on 34th Street with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Bob Hosier, along with his family, who founded the event. As Jason said: "As you know, Baltimore, we do Crabs and Old Bay and football. But we really do, we do Christmas well."
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Flying High In The Navy
A Severna Park native is making his childhood dreams come true. Lieutenant Junior Grade Zach St. Lawrence, a 2013 Severna Park High School graduate, was commissioned into the Navy two years ago. “I joined the Navy because I always wanted to serve my country,” St. Lawrence said. "It was my...
Bay Net
Calvert County Resident Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Win With Lunch
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After starting his day by helping a relative move a boat to winter storage, a hungry Calvert County resident decided to stop at a grocery store to buy scratch-offs to play while he waited at a nearby sub shop for his lunch order. As he...
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
Christmas decoration stolen from Annapolis business
An expensive Christmas decoration was stolen from an Annapolis business Tuesday. Annapolis police reported today that they're investigating the theft
Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924. Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel Co. sees surge in overdoses
Anne Arundel County's Department of Health is issuing a health warning. Just last weekend, the department reported 16 suspected overdoses and one death. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman joins FOX 5 to discuss the steps Anne Arundel County is taking to prevent these incidents.
