rrspin.com
RR man faces cocaine trafficking counts following Zoo Rd. raid
A 47-year-old Roanoke Rapids man faces cocaine trafficking charges following the execution of a search warrant in the 1000 block of Zoo Road North Tuesday afternoon, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Lamont Garner faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver...
WITN
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said the same officers he called for help getting into his unlocked car, ended up finding drugs inside. Roanoke Rapids police said on December 2nd, Cedric Carter asked police for help after getting locked out of his vehicle.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Dolphin woman charged with embezzlement
LAWRENCEVILLE – Shannon A. Sealy, 38, from Dolphin, Virginia is charged with embezzlement from Davis Travel Center, 12461 Old Stage Road, Warfield, Virginia on Nov. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Captain J. B. Lopresti received a call at approximately 4:45 p.m. regarding a large loss of cigarettes and money and the reporting party believed they had a suspect. Lieutenant J. W. Myrick and Lopresti responded to the Davis Travel Center and talked with the general manager about the complaint. He discovered a significant loss of money/cigarettes. He began checking the paperwork at the end of each shift discovered possible thefts. He reviewed surveillance camera footage of Shannon Sealy and discovered that she was the one responsible for the larceny.
Woman, 61, stabbed to death in Franklin, police say
A woman was found stabbed to death in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon. Franklin police said officers were called to the 600 block of Hayden Drive and found a 61-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.
cbs17
Cause of deadly fire that destroyed QVC plant in Rocky Mount undetermined, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a massive fire at a QVC distribution center in December 2021 in Rocky Mount is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation,...
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in Franklin stabbing; suspect arrested
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday in Franklin. The woman was found with multiple stab wounds when officers responded to the 600 block of Hayden Drive, off South Street, just after 1 p.m. The 61-year-old victim later...
North Carolina mourns loss of deputy killed in vehicle fire, detention officer
Jose Deleon, a deputy of the Warren County Sheriff's Office was killed in a car crash while responding to a call over the weekend, Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bertie County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man who had been reported missing was found on Wednesday. Officials said Raquan Jamar Craig, 24, was reported missing on Dec. 4. He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 by family members. An investigation began and […]
Suspect arrested, charged in deaths of 2 adults found dead inside car with 2 kids in NC
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is being held without bond after being charged in the deaths of two people found in a vehicle with two children also inside. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged by members of the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit. Coley […]
Double murder suspect expected in Nash County court
Eric Coley is charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount.
Mother of two shot, killed inside Petersburg apartments
A Petersburg family is mourning the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed inside the Artist Space Lofts on Friday.
WITN
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family. Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning...
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which are the deadly shootings of a man and a 17-year-old boy.
Man arrested on murder charges in Rocky Mount case where toddlers were found in car with 2 bodies
A man is now behind bars accused of shooting and killing two adults inside a car in Rocky Mount and leaving two children alive in the backseat.
cbs17
Durham woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; Wake Forest man faces 11 charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
warrenrecord.com
Branche takes oath of office as sheriff
John Branche, who previously served as chief deputy major of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office as the county’s sheriff during a ceremony at the Warren County Courthouse Monday night. He was accompanied by his wife, Kellie, and their children, Christian, Jaylen and Lily....
Two charged after North Carolina inmate killed
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Man charged with shooting 6 including 18-month-old at Oxford gathering in October
The man accused of shooting six people, including an 18-month-old, at a funeral service has been arrested, the Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday.
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.
