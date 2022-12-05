ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

rrspin.com

RR man faces cocaine trafficking counts following Zoo Rd. raid

A 47-year-old Roanoke Rapids man faces cocaine trafficking charges following the execution of a search warrant in the 1000 block of Zoo Road North Tuesday afternoon, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Lamont Garner faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Dolphin woman charged with embezzlement

LAWRENCEVILLE – Shannon A. Sealy, 38, from Dolphin, Virginia is charged with embezzlement from Davis Travel Center, 12461 Old Stage Road, Warfield, Virginia on Nov. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Captain J. B. Lopresti received a call at approximately 4:45 p.m. regarding a large loss of cigarettes and money and the reporting party believed they had a suspect. Lieutenant J. W. Myrick and Lopresti responded to the Davis Travel Center and talked with the general manager about the complaint. He discovered a significant loss of money/cigarettes. He began checking the paperwork at the end of each shift discovered possible thefts. He reviewed surveillance camera footage of Shannon Sealy and discovered that she was the one responsible for the larceny.
DOLPHIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies in Franklin stabbing; suspect arrested

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday in Franklin. The woman was found with multiple stab wounds when officers responded to the 600 block of Hayden Drive, off South Street, just after 1 p.m. The 61-year-old victim later...
FRANKLIN, VA
WNCT

Bertie County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man who had been reported missing was found on Wednesday. Officials said Raquan Jamar Craig, 24, was reported missing on Dec. 4. He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 by family members. An investigation began and […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing person found dead in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family. Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Branche takes oath of office as sheriff

John Branche, who previously served as chief deputy major of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office as the county’s sheriff during a ceremony at the Warren County Courthouse Monday night. He was accompanied by his wife, Kellie, and their children, Christian, Jaylen and Lily....
WARREN COUNTY, NC

