Orlando man faces charges after police say he had sex with a dog

Chad Mason, 36, from Orlando remains in Pinellas County Jail after being arrested by Clearwater Police Department officers on charges including sexual activity involving animals.

An Orlando man faces charges after police said witnesses saw him having sex with a dog at a Clearwater apartment Sunday, the Clearwater Police Department said Monday.

A child was one of several people who saw him having sex with the dog, according to a news release. Officers were called at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment complex on the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road.

Officers said the man ran away when he was confronted at the apartments and fled to the Northwood Presbyterian Church on Florida State Road 580 nearby.

The man allegedly knocked over a nativity display and broke potted plants at the church, police said in the release. The damage is estimated to be around $400, officers said.

Officers said he then went into the nearby neighborhood and destroyed a mailbox and tried to steal a car.

Chad Mason, 36, is currently in Pinellas County jail, according to jail records. He was charged with sexual activity involving animals, two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, two counts of exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief and criminal mischief to a place of worship, records show.