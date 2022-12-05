ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Orlando man faces charges after police say he had sex with a dog

By Matt Cohen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqD4o_0jYLtELY00
Chad Mason, 36, from Orlando remains in Pinellas County Jail after being arrested by Clearwater Police Department officers on charges including sexual activity involving animals.

An Orlando man faces charges after police said witnesses saw him having sex with a dog at a Clearwater apartment Sunday, the Clearwater Police Department said Monday.

A child was one of several people who saw him having sex with the dog, according to a news release. Officers were called at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment complex on the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road.

Officers said the man ran away when he was confronted at the apartments and fled to the Northwood Presbyterian Church on Florida State Road 580 nearby.

The man allegedly knocked over a nativity display and broke potted plants at the church, police said in the release. The damage is estimated to be around $400, officers said.

Officers said he then went into the nearby neighborhood and destroyed a mailbox and tried to steal a car.

Chad Mason, 36, is currently in Pinellas County jail, according to jail records. He was charged with sexual activity involving animals, two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, two counts of exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief and criminal mischief to a place of worship, records show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Deputies locate truck suspected in deadly Treasure Island hit-and-run

TREASURE ISLAND — Investigators have located the pickup truck that deputies suspect struck and killed a 46-year-old woman Tuesday. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that deputies found the 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed 46-year-old Felicia White in Treasure Island. White was walking north on Gulf Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. and tried to cross 108th Avenue N in a marked crosswalk when a pickup truck struck her, deputies said.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg officer who fatally shot man was justified, internal review finds

An internal review by the St. Petersburg Police Department concluded that an officer who shot a man in September while responding to a domestic dispute was justified. The agency said K-9 Officer Stephen York shot Cody Kiley on Sept. 12 after Kiley refused to comply with police commands to drop a gun. An investigation from the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office released last month found that the shooting was legally justified.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist killed in St. Petersburg crash

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night when he and another vehicle collided in a St. Petersburg intersection, police said. Christopher Smith, 44, of St. Petersburg was riding a motorcycle west on 1st Avenue North about 9:24 p.m. as another driver in a Subaru Legacy was heading north on 42nd Ave North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Smith and the Subaru driver entered the intersection at the same time and collided, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa driver hits, kills pedestrian in Hillsborough County, troopers say

A 64-year-old man from Lutz who was hit by a vehicle while walking on U.S. 41 has died, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday night. It happened on U.S. 41 just north of Crystal Lake Road around 5:55 p.m. Monday. A Tampa man, 18, was driving a sedan south in the center lane of the highway when, according to the agency, the pedestrian “walked into the path of and was struck by the vehicle.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How rare was the car collision that killed a Florida panther in Hillsborough County?

When Dave Onorato got the call late Thursday night that another Florida panther had been struck and killed by a vehicle, it was the location that caught his attention. “Hillsborough County — it’s been awhile since we’ve seen that,” said Onorato, a panther research scientist with the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. “It’s uncommon to get panthers that far north.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

What’s next for Tampa’s police department? Mayor Castor starts from scratch.

TAMPA — Here we go again. Ten months after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor selected a new police chief, she is back on the hunt after requesting and accepting the resignation of her last pick — Mary O’Connor — on Monday. O’Connor stepped down from her $192,000 post after an investigation found she violated department policies by flashing her badge and asking a Pinellas deputy to let her and her husband go during a traffic stop last month.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough to consider banning rabbit sales

TAMPA — Hillsborough County could be following neighboring Pasco County in banning bunny sales. Wednesday, Hillsborough commissioners agreed to consider an ordinance similar to Pasco County’s that bans retail sale of rabbits. Introduction of the ordinance and a public hearing in Hillsborough will come early next year. The...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg family identified in Venice plane crash

VENICE — A St. Petersburg family has been identified as the victims in a plane crash Saturday that killed three people, including a 12-year-old girl, in the Gulf of Mexico. The City of Venice identified the pilot as Christian Kath, 42, and passengers Misty Kath, 43 and their daughter Lily. Lorraine Anderson, a public information officer for the City of Venice, said in an email Tuesday that the family was living in St. Petersburg but previously resided in Australia.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Search called off for St. Petersburg pilot in Venice plane crash

Christian Kath was chasing his childhood dream when he flew to Venice over the weekend with his wife and oldest daughter. They went for dinner, flying south along the coast. A Facebook post from Kath, 42, in March shows him smiling in front of the same plane that crashed Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico near the Venice Municipal Airport, a rented Piper Cherokee with the same tail number.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The year Tampa had 4 mayors in an 8-month span

That’s the number of police chiefs who have served Tampa in less than 18 months. Brian Dugan retired in September 2021. Ruben Delgado was then acting police chief until the mayor selected Mary O’Connor as the chief in February. O’Connor resigned this month after an investigation into a...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy