scttx.com
Tenaha Christmas Parade, Market
December 7, 2022 - Tenaha Christmas Parade and Market December 10, 2022, with the market running from 8am to 2pm with the parade at 11am. Those attending can look forward to Santa Claus, shopping vendors, food vendors, a cake auction, door prizes and more!. Pictures with Santa are at 12pm...
scttx.com
Farmers State Bank Hosting Christmas Open House
December 8, 2022 - Farmers State Bank is hosting a Christmas Open House on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the following branch locations from 9am until 3pm. There will be Collectible calendars and pot holders available as well as refreshments!. Center (Downtown) - 115 Shelbyville Street, Center, Texas 75935. Center...
Lufkin Christmas parade theme inspired by newly opened ice skating rink
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — All month long, East Texas cities have been getting their Christmas on with their annual parades, and Monday was Lufkin’s turn to spread the holiday cheer. The theme for Lufkin’s Christmas parade was “Christmas on Ice”, inspired by a new attraction in the area. “It’s helped to promote our new ice […]
scttx.com
Shelby Savings Bank Celebrates 40 Years with Christmas Open House
December 8, 2022 - Shelby Savings Bank is in the midst of celebrating 40 years servicing the community, and on December 8, 2022, their celebration included a Christmas open house for the community to attend. Will Lucas, Shelby Savings Bank, commented on the bank being in the community since 1982...
scttx.com
Center Elementary Raises $393 for Angel Tree
December 7, 2022 - Center Elementary School raised $393 for Angel Tree Christmas presents. Thank you to everyone that donated! The donations helped to buy Christmas gifts for 2 kids. The Angel Tree program helped to provide gifts for kids that have special circumstances at home. Thank you for helping...
KLTV
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display supported by community donations
The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
Nacogdoches hosts ‘Christmas Through The Decades’ parade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches hosted their annual Christmas parade last night. The theme for this years parade was “Christmas Through The Decades”, featuring floats designed from each decade the parade has happened, and even featured a look into the future. Community members were invited for an evening of decorations, games and […]
Luxurious Crown Colony Movie Lovers Home In Lufkin, Texas
There are some homes for sale that just have it all. That's what I thought when I saw this home listed for $1.45 million dollars in Lufkin. If you put that much of your hard-earned cash down for a place to live, there are just some things that you would expect to have. For the price, this house has way more than you could ever need.
This Cupcake Bakery In Lufkin, Texas Closes For Good
This past weekend I went to the Angelina County Farmers Market to check out the locally grown oranges and grapefruit. The selection at Bryan’s Farms was amazing, and I even got a long branch of oranges that could be used as a table decoration before eating. It has a...
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
Bear Creek Smokehouse shares 79 years of secrets
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The award-winning Bear Creek Smokehouse visited East Texas Live on Tuesday. Robbie Schoults is a celebrity chef and owner of the company in Marshall and said they have been in business for 79 years. The company was started by his grandfather in 1943, and he cooked and smoked turkeys. Schoults’ invited […]
scttx.com
Center Garden Club Visits Blue Star Memorial on Veteran's Day
December 6, 2022 - On November 9th, Center Garden Club met at its Blue Star Memorial to hear a Veteran’s Day message from veteran Don Richey and to hold a laying of the wreath ceremony there. Pictured below are members Janette Wittmann, Carolyn Bounds, Robbie Kerr, Shirley Richey, veteran...
KTBS
KCS Holiday Express comes to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Christmas season is in full swing and this weekend was jam packed with events. Patrick Dennis was in Shreveport vising with the KCS Holiday Express Giving Challenge for the Places to Be with Patrick D.
Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
KSLA
MISSING: 13-year-old last seen on Ridgewood Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Charshun Martin, 13, was last seen Dec. 5 in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive. He is 6′ tall, weighs 150 lbs., and has brown eyes. Martin was last seen wearing a gray and blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Jordan 1 sneakers.
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
scttx.com
Charles Edwards Nash
A homecoming celebration will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Open Door Baptist Church, 900 Cotton Ford Road, Center, Texas with Bishop William Nash, Jr. officiating. Interment is at Blount Chapel Cemetery in Center, Texas. Charles loved dancing, singing, and listening to music and making people...
scttx.com
Jane Elizabeth McAllister Smith Smith Fields Phelps
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Lower Chireno Cemetery in Nacogdoches County. Jane was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on November 22, 1952 to William McAllister (Mack) Smith and...
scttx.com
Clemontine Teagle Johnson
Mrs. Johnson was born June 16, 1938, in San Augustine County to parents Ella (Jones) and Joe Teagle. She had lived in other areas, but returned to the San Augustine area to reside for the past several years. A nursing assistant, she had worked at a Houston hospital in addition to several years at Colonial Pines Health Care Center in San Augustine as well as Green Acres Nursing Home in Center.
