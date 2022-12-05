Read full article on original website
wglt.org
B-N woman's own journey leads her to help others cruise out of poverty
A woman from Bloomington-Normal is using her own experiences with homelessness to build and expand a nonprofit that helps those most in need. Verneice Prince is founder and CEO of Cruisin’ Outta Poverty Services (COPS), based at a storefront at 458 Wylie Drive in west Normal. She provides those experiencing homelessness – or otherwise in dire need – with clothing and household items, transportation, literacy help, and even a mailbox address if it helps them get a job or birth certificate or a Social Security card. COPS also operates a thrift store at its Wylie Drive location, which is open from 1-7 p.m. Saturdays.
WAND TV
New low-barrier shelter moves into C-U at Home building
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - After months of negotiating, the Champaign Township purchased C-U at Home's building at 70 E Washington Street. The new Strides Shelter will act as a low-barrier shelter for those in need. "A low barrier shelter is a no questions asked shelter. As long as there is...
WAND TV
Homeless advocate shares how to better help homeless community
CHAMPAIGN, ILL: The death of one homeless community member due to overdosing is prompting homeless advocates to emphasize how to better help this community in Champaign. Warren Charter, the President and Founder of the Street Outreach Movement, told WAND News, there are better ways to help the homeless community. The Street Outreach Movement focuses on advocating for the homeless community in Champaign by gearing their resources to better assist those who need them most.
WAND TV
Portable shower/laundry unit one step closer to reality for homeless community
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): The Portable Shower and Laundry Project is gaining some speed in Champaign!. Walls are up on the project we told you about earlier this year. After going 96-hours without a shower to demonstrate what the homeless community in Champaign has to go through, homeless advocate Warren Charter and other advocates got to work. The trailer is set to house 2 showers and larger 275-gallon water tanks. The trailer will also house a deck with 2 portable washer/dryer units, towels, and scrubs to wear while doing laundry.
WAND TV
HEALS program closes due to lack of funding
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately. While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
WAND TV
Dial-a-Carol returns to Snyder Hall for 62nd year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The long-standing tradition of Dial-a-Carol has returned to Snyder Hall. For the 62nd year, students have gathered at Snyder Hall on the University of Illinois' campus around tables, computers, and phones to sign Christmas carols and holiday classics to callers via their Dial-a-Carol line. >> Support...
WAND TV
Danville Salvation Army hosts Coat Drive for Vermilion County residents
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Danville hosted their annual coat drive for families in Vermilion County. From 9:30am-3:00pm, people came to grab coats, gloves, and scarves. Volunteer Cassie Webb said she loves meeting the people that come through. “I really love what I’m doing. I love being...
25newsnow.com
‘The Giving Fence’ spreads warmth to hundreds this winter
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Since 2017, a fence in Bloomington has been ‘giving’ back to the community. This year, hundreds of coats have already been donated. Matt Lathrop and his wife organized the ‘The Giving Fence’ outside their Bloomington store, Retrofit Culture. “We’ve had more...
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR
Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
WAND TV
Little Miracles for Christmas to help struggling families this holiday season
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local Danville couple Kasey and Daniel Swank started Little Miracles for Christmas to ensure every child could experience Christmas magic. “It started as a Covid-19 thing. We put the chairs six feet apart, we had hand sanitizer, masks, and everything. That was just for pictures with Santa,” said Kasey Swank.
wglt.org
Those living in Bloomington's 61701 ZIP code can apply for lead-based paint reduction program
Bloomington residents in the 61701 ZIP code can apply for an abatement program that will reduce the hazardous effects of in-home lead poisoning. Lead-based paint is one of the most hazardous sources of lead exposure for housing units in the United States. Deteriorated lead paint mixed with house dust and soil causes exposure.
WAND TV
Champaign PD offers mail tips for holiday mailing season
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — With front porches and mail rooms filling up with holiday packages, the Champaign Police Department has provided some tips to keep mail safe this season. Arrange to be home to receive tracked packages or make arrangements for oversized packages to be delivered out of the...
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
WAND TV
Violating the new Decatur Park curfew could result in a fine
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur residents can expect a new curfew put in place, specifically for two city-owned parks. "It shall be unlawful for any person to walk, stand, or otherwise be present in or upon Central Park, the transfer house, the memorial ban shell, and Preston Jackson Park," said David Horn, Decatur City Council member.
WAND TV
Pre-Hanukkah celebration to light up downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Champaign Center Partnership will be bringing a little light to downtown Champaign this month. The two organizations will hold a pre-Hanukkah menorah lighting at 1 Main Plaza in downtown Champaign on Thursday, December 8 at 3:30 p.m. Hanukkah...
U of I veterinarians respond to cattle trailer crash
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Interstate 74 Tuesday night required the usual first responders – firefighters and State Police – to be on the scene, but another group of people were called to respond due to some unique circumstances regarding the crash. One of the vehicles involved was towing cattle and the trailer […]
Urbana solar program ends on record-breaking note
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s been a huge jump in people using solar energy in central Illinois. Officials say more people have signed up because of increasing energy costs. This year, 70 property owners in Urbana signed up for the “Solar Urbana-Champaign” program. That’s compared to just 16 last year. “Our purpose here is to […]
