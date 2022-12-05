A woman from Bloomington-Normal is using her own experiences with homelessness to build and expand a nonprofit that helps those most in need. Verneice Prince is founder and CEO of Cruisin’ Outta Poverty Services (COPS), based at a storefront at 458 Wylie Drive in west Normal. She provides those experiencing homelessness – or otherwise in dire need – with clothing and household items, transportation, literacy help, and even a mailbox address if it helps them get a job or birth certificate or a Social Security card. COPS also operates a thrift store at its Wylie Drive location, which is open from 1-7 p.m. Saturdays.

NORMAL, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO