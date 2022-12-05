ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talbotspy.org

Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service

Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge

For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
carolinecircle.com

Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony

Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22, Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism, hascompleted the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, DE, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

Voices From The Readers – December 9, 2022

Berlin Christmas Parade Donors, Volunteers Thanked. On behalf of the Town of Berlin, we would like to thank our sponsors who gave generously to support the 51st Annual Berlin Christmas Parade this year. Their generosity has enabled us to continue this important tradition enjoyed by the entire community. We could not have this parade without their support.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees

SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
SALISBURY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Bank of Delmarva owner has new CEO, weighs options after merger falls through

Partners Bancorp announced that, as planned, John W. Breda has succeeded Lloyd B. Harrison, III as CEO. Partners operates a group of financial institutions that include the Bank of Delmarva, Seaford. In addition, the company announced that Harrison will serve as Senior Executive Vice President. In these roles, Breda and...
SEAFORD, DE
Inside Nova

For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
BERLIN, MD
WGMD Radio

SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return

An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors of the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Two Deadly Shootings Has Cambridge Community Grieving

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A grieving community wanting the violence to end. The violence across Cambridge spanned for three hours last night with police responding to at least two scenes. The first call came in around 7 p.m. to the area of Pleasant and Race streets. Responding officers found 24-year-old Taijay...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Journal

Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline

Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

A Crab Basket Christmas: Popular Bay Tradition Grows

December may be the month for mistletoe and holly, but it’s also time to raise the crab basket tree, that uniquely Chesapeake tradition that celebrates the season, Bay culture and the men and women who make their living on its waters. Year by year, the crab basket tree trend grows, with seven different towns each now displaying its own version.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy