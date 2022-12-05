Easton, MD

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
talbotspy.org
Former ShoreRivers Board Chair Recognized for Service
Brennan Starkey, former Chair of the ShoreRivers’ Governing Board who oversaw the creation of the organization, was recognized earlier this month with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s J. McKenny Willis, Jr. Award. This award, established in honor of Mr. Willis who devoted his time and personal resources to improving...
starpublications.online
Town of Delmar, state of Delaware honors Delmar Pizza for years of community service
It is often said that some of the biggest contributors to a community do so without a lot of hype. Last Thursday, one of those contributors was surprised and honored by the town of Delmar and the state of Delaware. Delmar Pizza owner Athanasios Minas “Tom” Kostis has contributed food...
talbotspy.org
Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge
For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
WTOP
Anne Arundel students to go back to school before Labor Day
School bells will ring before Labor Day in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, next year. The Board of Education voted to adopt a new school-year calendar that starts Aug. 28, 2023, and ends on June 13, 2024. The new calendar will have a three-day Thanksgiving break, a week for Easter, closings...
carolinecircle.com
Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony
Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22, Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism, hascompleted the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, DE, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
WBOC
County Run Liquor Sales Could be a Thing of the Past in Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- At a meeting on Friday, December 9th, County Executive Julie Giordano proposed a transition to private liquor licenses. It would allow businesses to acquire liquor without going through the county-run dispensary. Giordano said the push for this change is really about leveling the playing field. "We’re...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
The Dispatch
Voices From The Readers – December 9, 2022
Berlin Christmas Parade Donors, Volunteers Thanked. On behalf of the Town of Berlin, we would like to thank our sponsors who gave generously to support the 51st Annual Berlin Christmas Parade this year. Their generosity has enabled us to continue this important tradition enjoyed by the entire community. We could not have this parade without their support.
WBOC
Salisbury Business Adds Lights as Safety Measure for Patrons and Employees
SALISBURY, Md. - Market Street Inn owner Rob Mulford has installed new lights outside the restaurant to keep patrons and employees safe. "Things are different. It's happening in our backyard now," said Rob Mulford. "It's come to a small town, what's happening across America. Thing are different. It's happened in their backyard. At the end of it people are fearful. People are worried. People that were schedule to come here don't want to come here or downtown."
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bank of Delmarva owner has new CEO, weighs options after merger falls through
Partners Bancorp announced that, as planned, John W. Breda has succeeded Lloyd B. Harrison, III as CEO. Partners operates a group of financial institutions that include the Bank of Delmarva, Seaford. In addition, the company announced that Harrison will serve as Senior Executive Vice President. In these roles, Breda and...
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Inside Nova
For sale: Private island on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Connected by its own bridge in the Eastern Shore’s Saint Martins by the Bay community, the 4-acre island features a 4,000-square-foot house and panoramic water views. The list price is $1.75 million. Take a look.
WGMD Radio
SCCC Offender Arrested after Failure to Return
An offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being extradited to Maryland on a State of Delaware Level IV agreement to return has been arrested. Corrections officials say 48 year old David Connors of the Milton area was extradited to Maryland on a driving charge with a Delaware court order to return to the Sussex VOP Center to complete his Community Corrections sentence in Delaware, however he failed to report back to the DOC on November 25th.
WBOC
Two Deadly Shootings Has Cambridge Community Grieving
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A grieving community wanting the violence to end. The violence across Cambridge spanned for three hours last night with police responding to at least two scenes. The first call came in around 7 p.m. to the area of Pleasant and Race streets. Responding officers found 24-year-old Taijay...
Bay Journal
Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline
Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
A Crab Basket Christmas: Popular Bay Tradition Grows
December may be the month for mistletoe and holly, but it’s also time to raise the crab basket tree, that uniquely Chesapeake tradition that celebrates the season, Bay culture and the men and women who make their living on its waters. Year by year, the crab basket tree trend grows, with seven different towns each now displaying its own version.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals.""The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas…
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Comments / 0