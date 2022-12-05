Charlize Theron has no hard feelings over “Mad Max: Fury Road,” but she’s also not holding back, calling out the “fucking tough” production circumstances. Theron starred as Furiosa opposite Tom Hardy in the 2015 franchise film directed by George Miller. The Oscar winner has since revealed that she butted heads with Hardy so much that she requested producer Denise Di Novi be on set to ensure no future “disrespectful” altercations would not occur with the actor. Now in The Hollywood Reporter, Theron is addressing the myth that “trauma or sacrifice” must happen on set for a film to be great. “Listen, I know,...

1 DAY AGO