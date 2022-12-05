Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tasha Pokrzywa
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tasha Pokrzywa with Kennywood Amusement Park joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about Kennywood’s holiday lights, new sweet treats, and the ride lineup. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meredith and Kennedy with the Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about different variations of tinsel in hair, occasions to wear it, and how to make an appointment. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton joined First at 4. He talked about the impact of Light Up Night and new projects Bridgeport city officials are working on. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
WDTV
WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Fairmont Marion County Senior Citizens location closed Thursday
Marion County Senior Citizens' Fairmont location is closed Thursday, its executive director told 12 News.
WDTV
WVU holds Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia University and Morgantown communities gathered on WVU’s campus to honor and remember the events of December 7, 1941, and the attacks at Pearl Harbor. It had been 81 years since the Japanese led an attack that resulted in the loss...
Have you seen these recently completed Morgantown murals?
Main Street Morgantown is celebrating the completion of a recent beautification project that includes three murals in the downtown area.
WDTV
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
Bridgeport Police searching for 3 involved in battery complaint
The Bridgeport Police Department asking for the help of the public to identify three people as it investigates a battery complaint.
WDTV
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police said a call similar to those made about active shooters at schools across the state was also made to Charleston Area Medical Center to accept patients involved within or related to the incident. The WVSP is working with local authorities and...
WDTV
Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis
Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis, 87, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 14, 1935, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ethel Jenkins Robinette. She was married to Donald Lee Davis on April 5, 1958, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2022 after 64 years of marriage. She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Kathy of Bridgeport; twin daughters, Barbara Ann Davis of Clarksburg and Jo Anne Morris and her husband Michael of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Jessica Thompson and her husband Justin of Bridgeport and Brooke Bennett and her husband Matthew of Bridgeport; and three great-grandchildren, Colt Matthew Thompson, Brinley Grace Thompson, and Rhett Matthew Bennett. Mrs. Davis was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Allman and her brother-in-law, Ronald Allman. Patty was a 1953 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a long-standing member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Duff Street United Methodist Women’s Society. She loved to vacation at Myrtle Beach and sail the sea to the Caribbean on Royal Caribbean Cruise lines. Her greatest enjoyment and purpose came from being a dedicated, loving wife and mother and taking care of her family, who was her whole world. Whenever visiting Harmony at White Oaks, you were often greeted by Don and Patty as they sat outside on the bench. Their bond was inseparable, and they are together again in God’s loving arms. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense-of-humor. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Seders presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family of Mrs. Davis requests donations be made in her honor to the Duff Street United Methodist Church, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal
After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
WDTV
David Robert Posey
David Robert Posey, 70, of Roanoke, WV, passed in the comfort of his home on December 7, 2022, following an extended illness. David was born on December 12, 1951, a son of the late Oliver Robert “Peck” Posey and Anneita “Lorraine” (Jenkins) Posey. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Lew Leone and Steve Goldsmith; niece, Brittney Posey; and his father-in law, Hoy Robinson. Cherishing David’s memory are his wife of 48 years, Margaret Anjean (Robinson) Posey; two children: Eric Posey and companion, Donna Williams, and Stephanie Wolverton and husband, Lee; grandson, Garett Wolverton; two sisters: Sandra Leone of Wintersville, OH, and Linda Goldsmith of Roanoke, WV; two brothers: Steve Posey and wife, Michelle, of Roanoke, WV, and Kenny Posey and wife, Vicki, of Tarpon Springs, FL; mother- in-law, Lillie Robinson of Sutton, WV; brother-in law, Mark and wife, Cindy, of Sutton, WV; three sisters-in law: Carol Jamison and husband, Jack, of Sutton, WV, Kim Frazier and husband, John, of Roanoke, WV, Susan Robinson of Charleston, WV; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. David retired from Allegheny Power where he worked as a civil engineer for over 23 years. He was a member of the Oil Creek United Methodist Church. David enjoyed farming with his father, hunting, and gardening. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for him. David’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at on Sunday, December 11th from 4pm-7pm at Lightburn’s Restaurant at Stonewall Resort. Family and friends are invited to gather to share stories and remembrances of David. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made on David’s behalf to Oil Creek United Methodist Church at 98 Red Lick Rd, Roanoke, WV 26447 or WV Caring (Hospice) at PO Box 760 Arthurdale, WV 26520. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Robert Posey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Densel Martin Curtis Riffle
Densel Martin Curtis Riffle, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on May 31, 1942, a son of the late Sherman Martin Riffle Sr. and Loretta Curtis Riffle.
Comments / 0