Monongalia County, WV

WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Tasha Pokrzywa

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tasha Pokrzywa with Kennywood Amusement Park joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about Kennywood’s holiday lights, new sweet treats, and the ride lineup. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meredith and Kennedy with the Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about different variations of tinsel in hair, occasions to wear it, and how to make an appointment. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton joined First at 4. He talked about the impact of Light Up Night and new projects Bridgeport city officials are working on. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WVU holds Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia University and Morgantown communities gathered on WVU’s campus to honor and remember the events of December 7, 1941, and the attacks at Pearl Harbor. It had been 81 years since the Japanese led an attack that resulted in the loss...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Thousands in Marion County without phone service

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police said a call similar to those made about active shooters at schools across the state was also made to Charleston Area Medical Center to accept patients involved within or related to the incident. The WVSP is working with local authorities and...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis

Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis, 87, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 14, 1935, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ethel Jenkins Robinette. She was married to Donald Lee Davis on April 5, 1958, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2022 after 64 years of marriage. She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Kathy of Bridgeport; twin daughters, Barbara Ann Davis of Clarksburg and Jo Anne Morris and her husband Michael of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Jessica Thompson and her husband Justin of Bridgeport and Brooke Bennett and her husband Matthew of Bridgeport; and three great-grandchildren, Colt Matthew Thompson, Brinley Grace Thompson, and Rhett Matthew Bennett. Mrs. Davis was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Allman and her brother-in-law, Ronald Allman. Patty was a 1953 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a long-standing member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Duff Street United Methodist Women’s Society. She loved to vacation at Myrtle Beach and sail the sea to the Caribbean on Royal Caribbean Cruise lines. Her greatest enjoyment and purpose came from being a dedicated, loving wife and mother and taking care of her family, who was her whole world. Whenever visiting Harmony at White Oaks, you were often greeted by Don and Patty as they sat outside on the bench. Their bond was inseparable, and they are together again in God’s loving arms. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense-of-humor. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Seders presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family of Mrs. Davis requests donations be made in her honor to the Duff Street United Methodist Church, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal

After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

David Robert Posey

David Robert Posey, 70, of Roanoke, WV, passed in the comfort of his home on December 7, 2022, following an extended illness. David was born on December 12, 1951, a son of the late Oliver Robert “Peck” Posey and Anneita “Lorraine” (Jenkins) Posey. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Lew Leone and Steve Goldsmith; niece, Brittney Posey; and his father-in law, Hoy Robinson. Cherishing David’s memory are his wife of 48 years, Margaret Anjean (Robinson) Posey; two children: Eric Posey and companion, Donna Williams, and Stephanie Wolverton and husband, Lee; grandson, Garett Wolverton; two sisters: Sandra Leone of Wintersville, OH, and Linda Goldsmith of Roanoke, WV; two brothers: Steve Posey and wife, Michelle, of Roanoke, WV, and Kenny Posey and wife, Vicki, of Tarpon Springs, FL; mother- in-law, Lillie Robinson of Sutton, WV; brother-in law, Mark and wife, Cindy, of Sutton, WV; three sisters-in law: Carol Jamison and husband, Jack, of Sutton, WV, Kim Frazier and husband, John, of Roanoke, WV, Susan Robinson of Charleston, WV; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. David retired from Allegheny Power where he worked as a civil engineer for over 23 years. He was a member of the Oil Creek United Methodist Church. David enjoyed farming with his father, hunting, and gardening. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and cared for him. David’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at on Sunday, December 11th from 4pm-7pm at Lightburn’s Restaurant at Stonewall Resort. Family and friends are invited to gather to share stories and remembrances of David. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made on David’s behalf to Oil Creek United Methodist Church at 98 Red Lick Rd, Roanoke, WV 26447 or WV Caring (Hospice) at PO Box 760 Arthurdale, WV 26520. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Robert Posey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
ROANOKE, WV
WDTV

Densel Martin Curtis Riffle

Densel Martin Curtis Riffle, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on May 31, 1942, a son of the late Sherman Martin Riffle Sr. and Loretta Curtis Riffle.
JANE LEW, WV

