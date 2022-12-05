Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The demolition of Warren’s former St. Joseph Hospital is underway. The eyesore is expected to be gone by Christmas. What then will become of that property? This afternoon in downtown Warren some Kent State students had some ideas. Kent State architecture student James Settle...
WYTV.com
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero runs to help, not away
WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today’s Hometown Hero is 34-year-old Colton Trent from Warren. On November 23, Trent rescued a family from a burning house. Trent was raised in a family of service members. When he saw a house burning in Warren a few weeks back, he didn’t think twice about rushing into the fire.
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
Newton Falls votes to put policing in hands of sheriff
Newton Falls City Council council voted Wednesday to place policing in the hands of the Trumbull County Sheriff's department.
WYTV.com
2 hurt, 1 seriously in Hubbard Twp., crash
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. It happened around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday at the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and US Route 62. According to a press release from the Ohio...
Power restored for hundreds in Trumbull County
Power has been restored after an outage caused hundreds of residents in Trumbull County to lose power Wednesday morning.
WYTV.com
Choffin students get visit from Youngstown Bomb Squad
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center got a firsthand experience with the Youngstown Bomb Squad Thursday. The bomb squad made a visit to the public safety class at the school to show students how some of the equipment is used. “They’re teaching us how...
whbc.com
Marshal Service Ups Reward in Youngstown-Area Child Killing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service has upped the ante in the search for a suspected Youngstown-area child killer. The reward for information leading directly to the arrest of 22-year-old Andre McCoy is now $10,000. McCoy is charged with aggravated murder in the September...
Victim of fatal Youngstown fire was using space heaters to heat home
Crews were called to a fire on Auburndale Avenue in Youngstown Wednesday night.
WYTV.com
Trumbull County commissioners delay annexation hearing
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposed annexation of land into the City of Niles in the new year. During the public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, commissioners voted to continue the hearing until January 9. This is surrounding the petition...
Humane agents work to get neglected bullmastiff to normal weight; pursuing possible charges
Humane agents at Animal Charity say they will eventually take the case of a badly emaciated dog to prosecutors to see what kind of charges can be filed.
Demolitions set to tackle blight across Mahoning County
Monday, Governor DeWine announced grant money for demolition projects.
WYTV.com
Brookfield trustee candidates speak before board
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One by one, candidates for Brookfield Township trustee made their case before the two serving trustees as to why they should be selected to serve the remainder of retiring Ron Haun’s term. Twelve people applied for the position, and they spoke in front of...
WYTV.com
Youngstown police lieutenant charged with dereliction of duty has been fired
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police lieutenant who was charged with dereliction of duty after having been on paid administrative leave for more than a year has been fired. Lt. Brian Flynn was fired Tuesday, according to Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler. According to a letter addressed to...
WYTV.com
Local cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing in Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done. Seniors in the Cosmetology program at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center prepare their mannequins for a haircut,...
Commissioner Frenchko wants HR director placed on leave, alleges assault
Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko made a motion to place Charles Leightner on leave pending an "investigation as to policy violations including assault," effective immediately.
Man cited for dumping mattress in front of no-littering sign
Code enforcement officers cited a man for littering Monday after they say he was caught on camera dumping a mattress in front of a sign warning people that littering can lead to a $1,000 fine.
Jambar
Ambulance service gives Youngstown an ultimatum
American Medical Response, the company which provides emergency-response services in Youngstown, is asking $1.8 million to supplement its profits. The Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders, a consortium of block club presidents and neighborhood groups from around Youngstown, has hosted three community meetings regarding this topic. The group’s final meeting was Nov. 30 at St. Patrick’s church on Oak Hill.
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who held George Floyd down will be sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A moment of history that shook the nation for months will continue to be played here in the Valley as former a Minneapolis Police Officer will sit in a prison located a half hour south of Youngstown as he is sentenced for his part in the death of George Floyd.
Comments / 0