Trumbull County, OH

WYTV.com

Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The demolition of Warren’s former St. Joseph Hospital is underway. The eyesore is expected to be gone by Christmas. What then will become of that property? This afternoon in downtown Warren some Kent State students had some ideas. Kent State architecture student James Settle...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero runs to help, not away

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today’s Hometown Hero is 34-year-old Colton Trent from Warren. On November 23, Trent rescued a family from a burning house. Trent was raised in a family of service members. When he saw a house burning in Warren a few weeks back, he didn’t think twice about rushing into the fire.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

2 hurt, 1 seriously in Hubbard Twp., crash

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. It happened around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday at the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and US Route 62. According to a press release from the Ohio...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Choffin students get visit from Youngstown Bomb Squad

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center got a firsthand experience with the Youngstown Bomb Squad Thursday. The bomb squad made a visit to the public safety class at the school to show students how some of the equipment is used. “They’re teaching us how...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Marshal Service Ups Reward in Youngstown-Area Child Killing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service has upped the ante in the search for a suspected Youngstown-area child killer. The reward for information leading directly to the arrest of 22-year-old Andre McCoy is now $10,000. McCoy is charged with aggravated murder in the September...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull County commissioners delay annexation hearing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposed annexation of land into the City of Niles in the new year. During the public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, commissioners voted to continue the hearing until January 9. This is surrounding the petition...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Brookfield trustee candidates speak before board

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One by one, candidates for Brookfield Township trustee made their case before the two serving trustees as to why they should be selected to serve the remainder of retiring Ron Haun’s term. Twelve people applied for the position, and they spoke in front of...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WYTV.com

Local cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing in Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done. Seniors in the Cosmetology program at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center prepare their mannequins for a haircut,...
OHIO STATE
Jambar

Ambulance service gives Youngstown an ultimatum

American Medical Response, the company which provides emergency-response services in Youngstown, is asking $1.8 million to supplement its profits. The Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders, a consortium of block club presidents and neighborhood groups from around Youngstown, has hosted three community meetings regarding this topic. The group’s final meeting was Nov. 30 at St. Patrick’s church on Oak Hill.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

