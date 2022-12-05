Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Virginia High Bearcats quarterback / linebacker commits to the Virginia Tech Hokies
Bristol, VA — A former TV-11 Player of the week has made up his mind where he wants to play football on the next level… Virginia High quarterback Brody Jones on twitter announced he has committed with Virginia Tech. A NCAA Division I prospect, Jones threw 20 touchdown passes and rushed for six more before […]
Tennessee football: UC Davis transfer could immediately replace Princeton Fant at TE
Receiving tight end is a huge area of concern for Tennessee football heading into next year. The Vols lose Princeton Fant after this year, who has held that role the past three years, and Fant’s heir apparent, Miles Campbell, announced last week he was entering the transfer portal. As...
Tennessee football: Indiana transfer Charles Campbell gives Vols options at kicker
With Chase McGrath leaving, place kicking was going to be a big question for Tennessee football next year. The Vols have Josh Turbyville for punting, and they added Memphis Kicker Max Gilbert out of Lausanne for kicking, but there wasn’t enough people for a real competition. Well, Indiana Hoosiers...
atozsports.com
What Dabo Swinney said about the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday for a joint Orange Bowl press conference. Swinney was asked a couple of questions about the Vols and he was more than complimentary toward Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.
Centre Daily
Touted Corner Back Gibson Shutting Recruitment Down, Set to Join Vols Later This Month
Tennessee outlasted a strong push from Georgia coming out of the summer to secure the commitment of highly touted cornerback, Rickey Gibson. However, the Vols have never stopped recruiting Gibson, as he is one of the most underrated prospects in the country still that other teams are not going to give up on. Most recently, Defensive Coordinator, Tim Banks was in to see Gibson earlier this week once the contact period opened back up.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Two Weeks From Early Signing Period
With December in full swing, all eyes in the college football world are on the transfer portal. For good reason too. More than 1,000 players entered the portal on the first day it was open and nearly every team across the country will look to improve their roster through the portal.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
Virginia Tech Basketball: 4 Important Stats to Track
In football, five factors are widely recognized as the most valuable in determining who wins a game — efficiency, explosiveness, field position, finishing drives, and turnovers. In basketball, there are four factors widely recognized as influential as well, both on the offensive end and the defensive end. The four...
Franklin News Post
First day of the NCAA transfer portal proves busy, but not overwhelmingly costly for UVa, Virginia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The window for undergraduate football players to officially enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal opened Monday, and ACC athletes wasted no time putting themselves on the market. In all, 74 ACC football players officially entered the portal as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, making themselves searchable...
atozsports.com
Quote from Alex Golesh shows there’s only one choice to serve as Josh Heupel’s new offensive coordinator at Tennessee
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel needs a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh’s departure for USF didn’t come as a big surprise. He was expected to garner interest as a head coach option for numerous programs and the feeling was that he’d land a head coaching job this offseason.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
wvlt.tv
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
cardinalnews.org
Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville
Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
THP: Rockslide occurs on U.S. Highway 129
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. 129 near Chilhowee Dam has reopened after a rockslide, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Narrows High School Homecoming queen gives up crown to friend with special needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For those who attended Narrows’ Homecoming game this year, the final score might be a distant memory now. But what happened on the Homecoming court will probably never fade from memory. “I love how Amy is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. She’s always smiling. And...
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
