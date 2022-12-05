Lenox — December is a busy month for members of the Boston Symphony. With few exceptions, all but the orchestra’s first-chair players are members of the Boston Pops, which means they have almost 30 performances during the month of December. So it could be a real challenge for the orchestra to find two violinists, a violist, a cellist, and a bassist who can be persuaded to travel all the way from Boston to Lenox in December. (On the other hand, maybe they’re eager to take a break from holiday music and looking for an excuse to dine at the Red Lion Inn?)

LENOX, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO