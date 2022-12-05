Read full article on original website
Ann Marie Waldman, 92, of Great Barrington
Ann Marie Waldman, 92, of Great Barrington, died on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in New York City on April 17, 1930 to Irish immigrants, and joined the Higgins family as a preschooler; daughter to Steven and Marie (VanWicklen) Higgins. She was a graduate of James Madison High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the class of 1948.
BITS & BYTES: Deer Tick performance; “Perspectives” show; Art for preschoolers; Beaverland book launch; Simon’s Rock Fall Concert
Great Barrington— Deer Tick will perform at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 9 at 8 p.m. Deer Tick is an American alt rock-folk band originating from Providence, Rhode Island. Indie, low-fi, rock artist Izzy Heltai will open for the band. “Deer Tick is a band. They...
Christmas comes to downtown Great Barrington this Saturday
Great Barrington — The spirit of the holiday season will be coming to downtown Great Barrington on Saturday, December 10 as the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll. The event will include various shows and activities all through the day,...
Holiday Happenings – December 10 Edition
Torrington— The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, an internationally recognized professional ballet training institution in downtown Torrington, proudly presents two weekends of the Nutcracker on the Warner Theatre Main Stage. Performances are on Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.
BITS & BYTES: Hilton Als art talk; Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes; “Fen, Bog, and Swamp” lecture; Verboten + Tymbo concert; Michael Lipson book launch
Williamstown— On Thursday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m., the Clark Art Institute’s Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by Hilton Als, art critic for The New Yorker and one of the 2022 recipients of the Clark Prize for Excellence in Arts Writing. Als’s talk, “Diane Arbus in...
BITS & BYTES: Berkshire Community Radio benefit; Magic in history lecture; ‘Secret World of Autism’ talk; PHS Talent Showcase; Franny Choi poetry reading
Performances to Benefit Berkshire Community Radio 97.9. Great Barrington— A benefit performance for Berkshire Community Radio will be held at The Egremont Barn on December 7, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. Performers will include local Reggae band, The Haughties, and Andrew H. Smith. The Berkshire’s all-volunteer, community radio station founded in 2004 needs the community’s support to keep up and running.
Allison Crespo named Great Barrington Finance Coordinator
Great Barrington — Via a press release on the town’s website, the town announced that it has hired Allison M. Crespo as the new Finance Coordinator. According to the press release, Crespo, a Pittsfield resident, previously studied business administration at Berkshire Community College and is a recent graduate of Pittsfield’s Leadership Development Academy. She previously served for seven years as an accountant for the city of Pittsfield, where she also held positions as the city’s information system specialist, assistant treasurer, and head clerk.
PREVIEW: At the Linde Center, members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra play Ginastera, Waley-Cohen, Dvořák
Lenox — December is a busy month for members of the Boston Symphony. With few exceptions, all but the orchestra’s first-chair players are members of the Boston Pops, which means they have almost 30 performances during the month of December. So it could be a real challenge for the orchestra to find two violinists, a violist, a cellist, and a bassist who can be persuaded to travel all the way from Boston to Lenox in December. (On the other hand, maybe they’re eager to take a break from holiday music and looking for an excuse to dine at the Red Lion Inn?)
Pittsfield Police Chief Michael J. Wynn set to retire
Pittsfield — Via a press release issued by the city, Police Chief Michael J. Wynn announced his retirement. After 27 years with the department, Wynn is set to retire on July 8, 2023. He has served as chief since 2007. According to his LinkedIn page, Wynn previously attended the...
West Stockbridge concert site permit should not have been granted
After 10 plus hours at a public hearing that was continued five times, the West Stockbridge Planning Board concluded that the music venue was worthy of the permit despite its history of an outrageous noise level, trespass and parking. The fact that neighbors went on record to state that their...
GB lifts downtown parking time limits for holiday season
Great Barrington — The Select Board temporarily lifted downtown parking time limits for the holiday shopping season.”We do this each year to help support our downtown businesses, to allow people more time to shop, eat and browse,” said Select Board Chair Stephen Bannon. The change will remain...
