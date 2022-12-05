Read full article on original website
Low-income immigrants will have an easier time applying for permanent residency in the U.S.
Low-income immigrants will be able to apply for permanent residency in the United States more easily. Thanks to a new federal government rule, applicants with these characteristics will have fewer obstacles to apply for a Green Card.
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.
Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
Army Times
How does military life affect teens? Landmark study aims to find out.
About 40,000 military members and veterans with children ages 11 to 17 are being invited to participate in a Defense Department study that looks at the health and well-being of military-connected youth and their families. These parents are getting their invitations by email and through postal mail. Parents will be...
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
Army Times
In saving a Peruvian wildcat, this soldier learned how to save himself
British Army veteran Harry Turner had PTSD and was suffering from depression after leaving the service. Unable to see the forest through the trees after a deployment to Afghanistan — one that led to a medical discharge — Turner booked a flight to the Peruvian Amazon with no plans to return.
Army Times
Senator vows hold on military nominees over Pentagon abortion policy
A prominent Republican senator is threatening to hold up all Defense Department nominations over senior leaders’ decision to provide leave and travel expenses to help troops access abortion services. The move comes as senior Pentagon officials express concerns over several unfilled leadership spots, including the assistant secretary of defense...
Army Times
Dramatic changes in military pay to be focus of new study
Lawmakers want Pentagon leaders to launch a full review of military basic pay to see if troops’ salaries are high enough to keep up with the needs of military families, and whether the current pay tables need to be overhauled. The idea is included as part of the compromise...
Army Times
Panel of three-star generals to lead military training modernization
ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States and its allies must make substantial progress toward more modern, collaborative military training as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to rattle NATO and the prospect of conflict with China looms in the Pacific, defense officials said at an annual conference here. Military...
Army Times
Congress to direct faster review of Army recruiting fraud cases
Congress may soon set a timeline for the Army’s corrections to criminal history databases for as many as 1,900 soldiers and vets who might have been erroneously punished in a recruiting referral bonus scandal. In November, Army Criminal Investigation Division officials told reporters that the agency inappropriately added 1,900...
Army Times
US Army makes largest helicopter award in 40 years
UPDATE - This story has been updated to clarify how the legacy fleet will be replaced with Future Vertical Lift aircraft. WASHINGTON — Textron’s Bell has won the U.S. Army’s competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, the service’s largest helicopter procurement decision in 40 years.
Army Times
Military COVID-19 vaccine mandate repealed in defense bill compromise
House and Senate lawmakers on Tuesday night unveiled plans for a compromise defense authorization bill which would boost the military budget by 8% over fiscal 2022 levels and rescind the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members. The $858 billion plan (which includes roughly $817 billion in Department of...
All Work, No Play – United States Ranks Second to Last in Paid Vacation Days
While vacation is a healthy and important ways for employees to relax and recharge, the United States has been found to be one of the worst countries when it comes to offering this cherished work benefit.
Army Times
Domestic extremism is rare in the military, ‘but it is an issue’
The Pentagon is still working on getting an idea of just how common extremist activity and affiliations are among service members. Total complaints have numbered in the hundreds over the past few years, but experts warn that even low prevalence still poses a risk, given the military’s unique position.
Army Times
New film ‘Retrograde’ documents chaotic final months in Afghanistan
An emotional documentary that captured the last nine months of the war in Afghanistan will soon debut across various streaming platforms, offering viewers firsthand insight into what led up to America’s chaotic withdrawal from the conflict in August 2021. “Retrograde” — a nod to America’s military exit from its...
Michigander still detained in Russia after nearly 4 years
His name is Paul Whelan. President Biden says the administration is still continuing to work on his release.
