Blake Shelton on Gwen Stefani’s Reaction to Him Leaving ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton is leaving “The Voice,” but he’s gearing up for more stiff competition on “Barmaggedon.”

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis was on the set talking to Blake about his decision to exit “The Voice,” and get a sneak peek at his new television playground.

How did he know it was the right time to give up his big red chair?

Shelton explained, “I made the decision to leave ‘The Voice’ probably a couple of years ago. Then it was just actually doing it. I knew it was time. I knew that I needed to take a step back. It had completely taken over my life.”

Blake added, “It’s been the greatest thing for my career ever. It’s been a blessing, but it was just time. The trouble with it is just walking away from this team that has counted on me for all these years to be there. So I just wanted to make sure I did it at the right time, and didn’t leave people hanging, and then COVID happened. That would have been a bad time to walk away.”

How did his wife Gwen respond to him leaving?

“She knew before anybody,” Shelton said. “Listen, I had to clear it through Gwen. I didn’t tell Gwen.” He added that she was okay with it.

Meanwhile, Blake is launching his new show “Barmaggedon” at his very own bar in Nashville and invited his celebrity buddies in for some bar games.

WWE hall of famer Nikki Bella will referee the games while Blake and his band will take the stage. “The Voice” host Carson Daly will serve as bartender.

Nikki joked that she’s the bouncer, saying she does her best to keep the guys in line. And how did Daly end up as the bartender? He shared, “I’ve done some bartending in my life and I like to talk a little smack.”

The games begin on “Barmageddon” December 5 on USA Network.