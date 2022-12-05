Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:47 p.m. EST
Celine Dion cancels shows because of stiff person syndrome. Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. In video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome is causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. Dion says she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled. She says she always gives 100% but "my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Many of Donald Trump's legal problems are coming to an end as he launches his 3rd presidential run — but the biggest risks remain
Donald Trump still faces open-ended investigations related to the 2020 election and taking government documents — but he's swept away other headaches.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
Sen. Joni Ernst says Democrats gave 'middle America the middle finger' by voting to make South Carolina the first nominating state instead of Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst said the DNC gave "middle America the Middle finger" by making South Carolina the first state to nominate its presidential candidates.
Trump makes rare admission on the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance
Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority. The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.But Republicans also failed to flip the Senate as Democrats held seats in New Hampshire, Nevada and Arizona...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Federal appeals court considers Trump's plea to grant him immunity from Capitol riot lawsuits
A federal court of appeals in DC spent nearly two hours on Wednesday grappling with whether former President Donald Trump should be immune from liability in three separate lawsuits stemming from the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy
Report: Newsom Won’t Challenge Biden for Democratic Presidential Nomination
A national political news website reported Saturday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has told President Biden he will not mount a challenge to his re-election in 2024. Politico said Newsom promised Biden on election night earlier this month that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for President if Biden chooses to run again.
Donald Trump faces billionaires in retreat and tabloid trolling a day after campaign announcement
CNN — A day after Donald Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, he faced public defections from billionaire backers and vicious trolling from a once-friendly New York tabloid – underscoring his early challenges in mounting a political comeback nearly two years after the end of his divisive presidency.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
In Hawaii, the world's largest active volcano has been erupting for over a week. The lava is now creeping closer to a key highway in Hawaii that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island.
NBC News
Trump Mar-a-Lago suit ends after former president declines to appeal ruling
Media savage Trump speech, cast him as dangerous, including on the right
An old managing editor of mine often said, as kind of a mantra, "the reader first deserves a clean shot at the facts." I like that philosophy–tell us what happened, and then analyze and criticize all you want. There was plenty to criticize in Donald Trump’s presidential announcement speech,...
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
MSNBC
Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
