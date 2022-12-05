Read full article on original website
Related
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout now part of a deal himself
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who returned to Moscow after a swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known outside the country as the "Merchant of Death" who fueled some of the world's worst conflicts
'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges
The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" has resigned after being indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses
Comments / 0