Less than a week ago one would not have imagined that a fissure would open in West New York’s Board of Commissioners which would cause a ripple effect through the West New York Democratic Committee and the Hudson County Democratic Organization. The race for Mayor in the May 9, 2023 election, originally thought to be Congressman Albio Sires’ for the taking, although the retiring Congressman won’t formally declare his candidacy until he leaves Capital Hill in January, is now a two person race, after Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo declared his intention to run for Mayor a few days ago. Fellow West New York Commissioner Margarita Guzman has formally endorsed Cirillo’s candidacy, as has Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO