West New York, NJ

New Jersey Globe

What’s in a name? For a Trenton candidate, that might be up to a judge

In a state where there is an active debate over identity politics, New Jersey has a long history of allowing candidates to go on the ballot with the name they use in professional circles. That includes the recently re-elected mayor of Trenton, Walter Gusciora, who has appeared on the ballot...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Egan says he intends to run for re-election to Assembly

The oldest member of the New Jersey State Assembly is ready for two more years. Assemblyman Joe Egan (D-New Brunswick), who has represented parts of Middlesex and Somerset Counties since 2002, said today that he intends to run for re-election next year to the 17th legislative district. “As far as...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mendham recount set for Friday, likely followed by a lawsuit

A race for Mendham Township Committee where Democratic challenger Lauren Spirig leads incumbent Thomas Baio by two votes heads to recount on Friday, and probably a court fight after that, increasing the possibility that no one will be sworn in when the governing body reorganizes next month. Republicans are expected...
MENDHAM, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout

A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
TRENTON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Fissure in West New York’s Board of Commissioners Causes Ripple Effect In Mayoral Race

Less than a week ago one would not have imagined that a fissure would open in West New York’s Board of Commissioners which would cause a ripple effect through the West New York Democratic Committee and the Hudson County Democratic Organization. The race for Mayor in the May 9, 2023 election, originally thought to be Congressman Albio Sires’ for the taking, although the retiring Congressman won’t formally declare his candidacy until he leaves Capital Hill in January, is now a two person race, after Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo declared his intention to run for Mayor a few days ago. Fellow West New York Commissioner Margarita Guzman has formally endorsed Cirillo’s candidacy, as has Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Syracuse.com

GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency

Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Muniz resigns Horizon board seat

Joseph Muniz, a top political operative and close ally of North Bergen Mayor and State Sen. Nicholas Sacco, has resigned his seat on the board of directors of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin had asked Muniz to step down after indicating that he...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New York Post

Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall

Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

