New Jersey Globe
What’s in a name? For a Trenton candidate, that might be up to a judge
In a state where there is an active debate over identity politics, New Jersey has a long history of allowing candidates to go on the ballot with the name they use in professional circles. That includes the recently re-elected mayor of Trenton, Walter Gusciora, who has appeared on the ballot...
New Jersey Globe
Egan says he intends to run for re-election to Assembly
The oldest member of the New Jersey State Assembly is ready for two more years. Assemblyman Joe Egan (D-New Brunswick), who has represented parts of Middlesex and Somerset Counties since 2002, said today that he intends to run for re-election next year to the 17th legislative district. “As far as...
Jersey City makes history with first woman deputy chief
In a historic decision in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop has nominated Constance Zappella as Deputy Chief, setting her up in the ranks as the first female to take on this position. “As the most diverse city in the nation and the largest municipal fire department in the state, we...
New York YIMBY
Jersey City Mayor Announces Plans to Complete Courthouse Park in Journal Square, New Jersey
Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop has revealed new details for a three-acre public park at 567 Pavonia Avenue in Journal Square, New Jersey. Known as Courthouse Park, the space will debut as the neighborhood’s largest public park. The lot sits within the Hudson County Justice Complex along Newark Avenue....
New Jersey Globe
Mendham recount set for Friday, likely followed by a lawsuit
A race for Mendham Township Committee where Democratic challenger Lauren Spirig leads incumbent Thomas Baio by two votes heads to recount on Friday, and probably a court fight after that, increasing the possibility that no one will be sworn in when the governing body reorganizes next month. Republicans are expected...
New Jersey Globe
Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
New Jersey Globe
A preview of N.J.’s December 13 runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy, and Manchester
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) may have won the nation’s most important runoff election yesterday, but the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-most important are all still to come – and they’re all in New Jersey. Next Tuesday, December 13, voters in Trenton, Perth Amboy, and Manchester will head...
New Jersey Globe
Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout
A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
hudsontv.com
Fissure in West New York’s Board of Commissioners Causes Ripple Effect In Mayoral Race
Less than a week ago one would not have imagined that a fissure would open in West New York’s Board of Commissioners which would cause a ripple effect through the West New York Democratic Committee and the Hudson County Democratic Organization. The race for Mayor in the May 9, 2023 election, originally thought to be Congressman Albio Sires’ for the taking, although the retiring Congressman won’t formally declare his candidacy until he leaves Capital Hill in January, is now a two person race, after Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo declared his intention to run for Mayor a few days ago. Fellow West New York Commissioner Margarita Guzman has formally endorsed Cirillo’s candidacy, as has Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez.
New Jersey Globe
Trenton candidate asks judge to strike candidate’s use of Hispanic maiden name from ballot
Trenton city council candidates were back in court on Tuesday arguing over how a candidate is listed on the ballot, with Damian Malave arguing that his opponent is using her maiden name in a bid to win votes in a ward that is 67% Hispanic. Malave says his opponent’s legal...
GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency
Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
New Jersey Globe
Muniz resigns Horizon board seat
Joseph Muniz, a top political operative and close ally of North Bergen Mayor and State Sen. Nicholas Sacco, has resigned his seat on the board of directors of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin had asked Muniz to step down after indicating that he...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York Commissioner Guzman confirms she’ll run on Cirillo’s slate in May
West New York Revenue and Finance Commissioner Margarita Guzman confirmed this morning that she’ll run on Public Affairs Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo’s slate, less than four days after he announced his bid for mayor. “I am extremely proud to support Commissioner Cosmo A. Cirillo, Ph.D. in his bid to...
New Jersey Globe
Figueroa Kettenburg bashes rival for personal attacks on her parents and other ‘blended families’
A candidate for Trenton city council today slammed her opponent in next weeks’ South Ward runoff for disparaging her family and hurling hurtful, personal attacks about her parentage in a bid to convince a judge to order a last-minute name change on the ballot. In court papers, Jenna Figueroa...
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
Portside tenants voice concerns over 30% rent increases
“No filing, no exemption,” said tenants from Portside Towers who stood in front of Jersey City council members, pleading to follow through with city rent control ordinances as tenants faced rent increases of over 30 percent. “Who is at fault starts to shift, when there is an awareness, like...
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Democrats React to BK Council Member Ari Kagan’s Controversial Departure From Their Party
Ari Kagan, the council member representing Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate, just made a controversial switch from Democrat to Republican on Monday, Dec. 5. Kagan is also now launching a general election bid against fellow Brooklyn Council Member Justin Brannan. Kagan announced the switcheroo on Monday on the...
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
New Jersey Globe
In Manchester runoff between two GOP factions, Democrats are swing voters
Democrats are positioned to influence the outcome of a runoff election for mayor and township council in Ocean County next week, where two Republicans are facing off in what is legally a non-partisan election. Incumbent Robert Hudak was the top vote-getter on November 8 but fell 1,009 votes short of...
