Stacey A. O’Neill
Stacey A. O’Neill, 73 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, with Father Andrew Marr officiating.
A Miracle at the Boman
Brickstreet Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street-The Musical over the next two weekends at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. Joy Newcom plays the role of Mrs. Shellhammer and says this holiday classic has origins back to the 1940’s. Newcom says the production features a large cast.
Esther Elizabeth (Petersen) Faugstad
Esther Elizabeth (Petersen) Faugstad died peacefully on Sunday December 4, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa surrounded by her loving family. She was 91. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Scarville Evangelical. Lutheran Church, 411...
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
$100,000 lottery prize goes to North Springs man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Nora Springs man has won a $100,000 prize from an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Anthony Moore, 34, bought a "Hit It Big!" scratch game at the Casey's General Store on E. Congress Street in Nora Springs and claimed the second top prize. "I go in...
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight
The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on westbound I-90 in Freeborn County Friday morning
An Austin man was injured in an accident between an SUV and a semi on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2009 Chevrolet HHR being driven by 74-year old Terry Lee Falch of Austin and a 2014 Kenworth semi being driven by 44-year old Nicholas Wayne Dallman of Wells were both westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:53 a.m. Friday morning when the two vehicles collided near milepost 155 in Manchester Township.
Winnebago Board to Discuss EMS Services
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to first hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. He will present to the board on two different fronts. The first will be the current state of secondary roads and any current or pending projects. The second will be to get new snow equipment for the road department.
Plea change hearing set for Northwood man accused of serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo County accident
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Northwood man charged with serious injury by vehicle. A criminal complaint accused 29-year-old Tyler Litwiler of being involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of US Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City on January 3rd. Litwiler allegedly crossed the center line while driving north, crashing into another vehicle. The two in the other vehicle as well as Litwiler were all transported to the hospital after the crash.
Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
Mason City woman pleads guilty to medication refund fraud
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of medication fraud. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2023. Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. Investigators say that when Schumaker was working at Target in...
RSV, Influenza A on the rise in our area
MASON CITY — Influenza A and RSV cases are on the rise in north-central Iowa. Karen Crimmings with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says you should get kids medical attention when you start noticing they are having a hard time breathing. “They’re breathing fast. If you can see their chest kind of moving inward, most definitely seek medical attention. You can kind of pay attention to their lips too, those will change, kind of a purplish-bluish. Here’s the thing, I have four children, and I would say a mother’s intuition is right. Any time you’re not feeling right about it, you need to seek medical care.”
Childcare Funding Part of a Modernization Program
Area cities are coping with two large issues, affordable housing and childcare. At the Forest City YMCA, there is a waiting list. Private daycare programs are also at capacity. Along with it comes the cost for childcare which in some cases is steadily increasing. Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson, a Republican...
Forest City Council Discuss Golf Course Agreement
The Forest City Council is looking into helping the Bear Creek Golf Course with some maintenance issues. The city is proposing to enter into an agreement to help with the operation of the course according to Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman. Initially the city proposed the idea of allocating monies...
Gov. Reynolds appoints district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a new district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Elizabeth Batey, of Greene, Iowa, will fill the vacancy created by the addition of four new district positions authorized by the legislature in this year’s session. Batey currently serves as...
