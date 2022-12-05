Hockinson tree lighting: 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Join the community of Hockinson for its holiday tree lighting ceremony, which is hosted by the Hockinson Community Church in collaboration with the Hockinson School District and the Hockinson Main Street Team. The Hockinson Middle School band will perform holiday music. There will be an assortment of refreshments like holiday drinks provided by Hearth Coffee, which will be served by Fire District 3 cadets who are fundraising for personal protective equipment. Santa Claus will make an appearance. The festivities will be held at the Hockinson Community Church, 15918 NE 182nd Ave., Brush Prairie. Parking is available at the Hockinson Community Center and at Hockinson Middle School. For more information, visit the Hockinson Main Street Team Facebook page or email info@hockmainstreet.com.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO