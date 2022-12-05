ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
thereflector.com

Chelatchie Prairie Railroad rides into the holidays

The Chelatchie Prairie Railroad is bringing holiday magic to riders of its Santa Trains. The historic railroad is running Santa Trains for the next three weekends in the month of December. After taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the railroad was able to restart the holiday tradition in 2021.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Times

Ava Roasteria breaks ground on mixed use downtown Tigard project

The small coffee chain will build a coffee shop/cocktail bar, a roaster and bakery in a building with 22 apartments.After years in the making and loads of hurdles along the way, the Ava Roasteria mixed-use building project officially broke ground under sunny skies Monday afternoon, Dec. 5, on Tigard's Main Street. Kenny Asher, Tigard's community development director, said the project has been in the works for a decade, the same time as he's held his position. "This is a day that so many of us have looked forward to for so long and so many of you have actively and...
TIGARD, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County Fire District 3 celebrates 75 years of operation

What began as the Hockinson Volunteer Fire Department shortly after World War II is now celebrating 75 years of existence. Clark County Fire District 3 announced its milestone last week and highlighted plans to celebrate with the community through open houses next year. “We have been providing fire and life...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Overlook Park illuminated during Ridgefield tree lighting

Ridgefield’s full day of festivities celebrating the holiday season hit downtown Saturday, Dec. 3 as part of the city’s annual “Hometown Celebration.”. At 9 a.m., the ugly Christmas sweater 5K and 10K run kicked off around downtown. Starting that morning, both Overlook Park and the Ridgefield Administrative and Civic Center (The RACC) served as hubs for a day filled with events.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
wa.gov

DNR Buys Cowlitz County Fire Station, Improving Wildland Firefighting Capacity

Addition of Longview-area facility will support quicker response times and increased staffing, improving public safety. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is purchasing a former Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue fire station outside Longview to better support wildland firefighting capacity in southwest Washington. The Board of Natural Resources approved...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Columbia County Spotlight

Officials say Columbia Hills fire response was good, not perfect

A report on the aftermath of the fire highlights room for improvement in securing assistance for survivors.No major faults were found in Columbia County's review of how emergency management responded to a deadly fire that broke out at Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Oct. 5. The review focused on "the actions taken after fire was extinguished and the mass care part of the response was enacted," officials said. Fire investigators determined the fire was a human-caused accident. After the fire started, oxygen cylinders in that apartment exploded. The fire killed Linda Newman, 74, and sent several other residents to the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory

Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Community Calendar, Dec. 7 edition

Hockinson tree lighting: 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Join the community of Hockinson for its holiday tree lighting ceremony, which is hosted by the Hockinson Community Church in collaboration with the Hockinson School District and the Hockinson Main Street Team. The Hockinson Middle School band will perform holiday music. There will be an assortment of refreshments like holiday drinks provided by Hearth Coffee, which will be served by Fire District 3 cadets who are fundraising for personal protective equipment. Santa Claus will make an appearance. The festivities will be held at the Hockinson Community Church, 15918 NE 182nd Ave., Brush Prairie. Parking is available at the Hockinson Community Center and at Hockinson Middle School. For more information, visit the Hockinson Main Street Team Facebook page or email info@hockmainstreet.com.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: One lane of U.S. 30 open nights only between Clatskanie and Astoria, starting tonight Dec. 4th

U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane. If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.
ASTORIA, OR
WWEEK

Plans for an Oft-Delayed Drinking Water Pipeline Under the Willamette Have Quietly Changed

The Portland Water Bureau has worked for 12 years to add a new pipeline to carry drinking water to the westside when the inevitable Cascadia earthquake disables the ancient water lines that currently supply that side of the city. The budget has ballooned. Bureau officials won’t say what it is, and a project that was supposed to be finished in 2022 will instead return to the Portland City Council in 2023 with a new price tag and a new plan.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

General election certified by Clark County

The votes for the 2022 general election are all counted in Clark County with Congressional candidate Joe Kent saying he will file for a recount in his race. On Nov. 29, the Clark County Canvassing Board certified November’s election results. For most of the results, leads established in the first count of votes following the 8 p.m. deadline on Nov. 8 held.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy