KNOX News Radio
MN board: Moorhead-made THC gummies are too potent
The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is suing a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit filed today (Mon) alleges that Northland Vapor and its stores in Moorhead and Bemidji...
KNOX News Radio
ND gas prices slip below $3 in Fargo
The average gas price in Fargo has dropped below $3 a gallon for the first time 14 months. Today’s average, according to AAA, is $2.99. The last time Fargo motorists paid a lower average was in October 2021. Six months ago the average hit a record high of $4.74 in the Fargo metro area.
KNOX News Radio
Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 MN House races
Publicly funded recounts completed in two Minnesota House races confirm that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching his election night margin. Rep.-elect Natalie Zeleznikar,...
KNOX News Radio
ND medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022
The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years. The board reviewed...
KNOX News Radio
Minnesota projects $17.6 billion budget surplus
Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Minnesota Management and Budget says “strong collections and lower-than-projected spending” are contributing to the surplus in the current two-year budget period, which runs through June. The agency also expects that economic headwinds and lower expected growth for the next two-year budget period will be balanced by a large leftover surplus and healthy net revenues. The agency’s previous forecast was for a record $12.1 billion. Democrats will take full control of Minnesota government when the 2023 Legislature convenes on Jan. 3.
KNOX News Radio
MN nurses reach tentative contract
A planned strike by some 15,000 nurses in Minnesota slated for Sunday has been averted with the tentative approval of a three year contract. Negotiators with the Minnesota Nurses Association say the deal calls for pay raises of 18% for workers in the Twin Citiies and 17% for nurses in the Twin ports.
KNOX News Radio
Walz touts opportunities from $17.6B budget surplus
Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he would like to return some of that money to taxpayers with rebate checks. He says the money presents a “golden opportunity” to make Minnesota a fairer, more inclusive and more prosperous state. Leaders of the new Democratic majority in both houses of the Legislature were short on details about how they would like to use the surplus. Republicans, whose influence will be limited now that they have lost control of the Senate, are calling for tax cuts.
KNOX News Radio
Burgum presents 2023-25 executive budget
With revenues climbing North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum outlined a budget plan to a joint session of the legislature today that calls for cutting individual incomes taxes for residents to the tune of $500 million dollars over two years. Burgum says oil tax revenues are running 60% ahead of forecast...
