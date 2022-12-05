ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

fox8tv.com

Johnstown High Schooler Death Case

A Johnstown-area man accused of shooting and killing a local high schooler on New Year’s Day will soon head to trial. On Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was held for 21-year-old Qwante Rose, who was charged in September in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaydin Sanderson. Sanderson was found inside...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona teen accused of giving 12-year-old weed, assaulting father

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed. Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo arrested in Walmart multi-state crime spree

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Man Sentenced in Altoona Shooting

Timothy McLendon was sentenced Friday to 2.5 Years minus a day in prison. Police say McLendon was originally charged with attempted homicide after he reportedly drove to a home along 6th Avenue in the City of Altoona where he confronted the victim about alleged sexual assault accusations made by McLendon’s estranged Wife.
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Curwensville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Drug Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Curwensville man pleaded guilty to felony drug charges Monday during colloquy court. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Nicholas Chase Hecei, 22, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, and felony...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Hopewell man accused of abusing 1-year-old boy; causing brain bleed

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hopewell man is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. According to the affidavit, troopers began investigating 38-year-old Anthony Plotts, in late July, after a 1-year-old child was taken to UPMC Bedford with a suspected brain bleed.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged in drug overdose death in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that police say is known as “Bubbles” has been arrested and charged in a drug overdose death that happened over the summer, according to court documents. Troopers said they were called to a home in Woodward Township on July 13 where they found the body of James William […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Huntingdon

Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Department of Corrections say officials are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Huntingdon. Investigators say 44-year-old Matthew Himmelright was found unresponsive in his cell around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say life-saving measures were attempted and Himmelright was transported...
WJAC TV

Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...
wccsradio.com

JOHNSTOWN MAN DUE FOR SENTENCING IN EIGHT CASES

A man charged in eight cases will be sentenced today in Indiana County court. Court documents show 30-year-old Clifford Camut, Jr. of Johnstown is due for his sentencing hearings this morning at 8:30 in front of judge Michael Clark. In five of those cases, he entered guilty pleas to charges of burglary and related crimes. One of the cases goes back to January of this year, where he along with Brittany Arcurio of Robinson broke into two skill game machines inside the Blue Diamond Bar on East market Street.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of smashing car to intimidate witnesses

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing new charges after police said he smashed into a witness’s car in an attempt to intimidate him and his brother, according to court documents. William Frye III, 64, was charged back in November after allegedly wielding a knife after getting into an argument about the living […]
ALTOONA, PA

