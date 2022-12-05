Read full article on original website
Johnstown High Schooler Death Case
A Johnstown-area man accused of shooting and killing a local high schooler on New Year’s Day will soon head to trial. On Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was held for 21-year-old Qwante Rose, who was charged in September in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaydin Sanderson. Sanderson was found inside...
New charges filed against Johnstown area man accused of child molestation
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say a Johnstown area man is back behind bars after a second victim came forward to report that she had also been allegedly abused by him. In late November, police filed charges against 38-year-old Anthony Drummond after...
DA: Sentencing delayed for Clearfield Co. man convicted of stabbing senior citizen
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say the sentencing hearing has been delayed for man convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of a senior citizen in 2020. Investigators say Robert Bailor, now age 49, was charged in August of 2020 for...
Altoona teen accused of giving 12-year-old weed, assaulting father
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed. Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and […]
State College man sentenced to max of 18 months for stealing checks from senior citizens
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A State College man is headed to jail for being part of scheme that attempted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from a group of senior citizens, but the prison sentence is far less than what prosecutors were asking for. When he was...
Altoona duo arrested in Walmart multi-state crime spree
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
Man Sentenced in Altoona Shooting
Timothy McLendon was sentenced Friday to 2.5 Years minus a day in prison. Police say McLendon was originally charged with attempted homicide after he reportedly drove to a home along 6th Avenue in the City of Altoona where he confronted the victim about alleged sexual assault accusations made by McLendon’s estranged Wife.
GANT: Curwensville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Drug Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Curwensville man pleaded guilty to felony drug charges Monday during colloquy court. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Nicholas Chase Hecei, 22, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, and felony...
Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
PSP: Hopewell man accused of abusing 1-year-old boy; causing brain bleed
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hopewell man is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. According to the affidavit, troopers began investigating 38-year-old Anthony Plotts, in late July, after a 1-year-old child was taken to UPMC Bedford with a suspected brain bleed.
DA: State College man sentenced to less than 2 years in jail for 'branding' child
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney's office say a State College man has been sentenced to jail time for harming a child. Officials say Edward Walters, now age 28, was sentenced to serve 6 to 23.5 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of simple assault and child endangerment.
Police: Altoona man accused of stealing bag of drugs from back of parked ambulance
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing several charges after being accused of stealing a bag of medication from an ambulance that was parked at a local hospital. Police say on Monday, officials at UPMC Altoona received a report of a...
APD: Altoona man accused of intimidating, nearly running over assault victim
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is back behind bars, accused of intimidating a man that he had previously assaulted. According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to an address along 5th Ave., on Thursday, December 1st, for a report...
Man charged in drug overdose death in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that police say is known as “Bubbles” has been arrested and charged in a drug overdose death that happened over the summer, according to court documents. Troopers said they were called to a home in Woodward Township on July 13 where they found the body of James William […]
Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Huntingdon
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Department of Corrections say officials are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Huntingdon. Investigators say 44-year-old Matthew Himmelright was found unresponsive in his cell around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say life-saving measures were attempted and Himmelright was transported...
Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...
Man walked out of UPMC Altoona with bag of drugs, tried hiding at Wendy’s, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a bag of drugs from UPMC Altoona and then trying to hide inside a Wendy’s restaurant right across the street, police report. According to UPMC Police, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Jenkins was seen on security cameras sneaking into an […]
JOHNSTOWN MAN DUE FOR SENTENCING IN EIGHT CASES
A man charged in eight cases will be sentenced today in Indiana County court. Court documents show 30-year-old Clifford Camut, Jr. of Johnstown is due for his sentencing hearings this morning at 8:30 in front of judge Michael Clark. In five of those cases, he entered guilty pleas to charges of burglary and related crimes. One of the cases goes back to January of this year, where he along with Brittany Arcurio of Robinson broke into two skill game machines inside the Blue Diamond Bar on East market Street.
Altoona man accused of smashing car to intimidate witnesses
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing new charges after police said he smashed into a witness’s car in an attempt to intimidate him and his brother, according to court documents. William Frye III, 64, was charged back in November after allegedly wielding a knife after getting into an argument about the living […]
