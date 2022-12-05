At least two people were killed in a missile attack in occupied Melitopol, pro-Russia authorities said, after Kyiv attacked the southeastern city on Saturday.According to the Ukrainian authorities Melitopol – a major industrial and transport centre that is key to the defence of the south – has been occupied by Moscow since March.Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said air defence systems destroyed two missiles, while four reached their targets. At least 10 people sustained injuries in the attack.He said a "recreation centre" where people were dining was destroyed in the attack with...

1 HOUR AGO