China Eases Some COVID Restrictions
China announced Wednesday that regular mandatory COVID testing for most people would end immediately, along with a slew of other changes to the zero-COVID policy following protests against the government restrictions. The Chinese government plans to cut back on the number of COVID-19 tests performed on a large scale. People...
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A hand grenade jerry-rigged into the detergent tray of a Kherson home’s washing machine. A street sign maliciously directing passers-by toward a deadly minefield. A police station that allegedly housed a torture chamber but remains so booby-trapped that demining crews can’t even start to hunt for evidence.
Meta Considers Cutting News from Platform
Facebook may soon choose to ditch the news aspect of its platform in response to proposed federal legislation. Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, announced that it was exploring the likelihood of removing all published content from its flagship platform if Congress passes a bill that would obligate tech companies to pay for the material that news outlets publish.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Fighting rages across south as Kyiv ‘shells church’ in Melitopol
At least two people were killed in a missile attack in occupied Melitopol, pro-Russia authorities said, after Kyiv attacked the southeastern city on Saturday.According to the Ukrainian authorities Melitopol – a major industrial and transport centre that is key to the defence of the south – has been occupied by Moscow since March.Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said air defence systems destroyed two missiles, while four reached their targets. At least 10 people sustained injuries in the attack.He said a "recreation centre" where people were dining was destroyed in the attack with...
Abbott Bans TikTok on Government Devices
Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter on December 7 to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Speaker Dade Phelan, and state agency leaders asking for the popular app TikTok to be removed from any devices associated with government data. State agencies must also implement policies regarding TikTok on personal employee devices,...
Brittney Griner Arrives in Texas
WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil, landing at San Antonio’s Kelly Field Air Force Base around 4:30 a.m. CT Friday after nearly 10 months in Russian detention. Griner was released in a high-profile prisoner exchange for notorious convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. “So happy to...
Brittney Griner Released in Prisoner Exchange
WNBA and former Baylor University star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in a prisoner exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” President Joe Biden tweeted on Thursday morning. Later at the...
Ukrainian Drones Allegedly Hit Russian Airbases
Ukraine reportedly attacked two Russian air bases by drones on Monday, flying hundreds of kilometers into Russian air space. Another drone attack set fire to an oil tank at a third Russian air base on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, according to The New...
Apple Moving Production out of China
Apple is in talks with Indian officials to relocate some of its iPad manufacturing processes. The operations that would be moved are currently carried out in China. While no plans have been announced, the move would be the latest step in Apple’s expansion into the South Asian nation and would help reduce the company’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing.
