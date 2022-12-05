ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Dec. 9-12

1934 — The New York Giants wins the NFL championship by beating the Chicago Bears 30-13 in the famous “Sneakers Game.” With the temperature at 9 degrees and the Polo Grounds field a sheet of ice, the Giants open the second half wearing basketball shoes and score 27 points in the final period to overcome a 13-3 Chicago lead.
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Brady breaks record for TD passes

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Porterville Recorder

Eagles try to earn a playoff berth with win at Giants

PHILADELPHIA (11-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (7-4-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 7-4-1; Giants 9-3. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 89-87-2. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Giants 34-10 on Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Titans 35-10; Giants and Commanders tied 20-all. EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL...
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trea Turner on an eleven-year contract. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. BUFFALO BILLS —...
Porterville Recorder

Summit rolls to win against Legacy Christian

The Summit Collegiate High School boys basketball team made a definitive statement against Legacy Christian on Tuesday at home with an impressive 104-13 win. The win now brings the Bears to an overall recorder of 3-3. Summit's Ethan Smith was the first Bear to nab the ball from the Legacy...
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 113, Atlanta 89

Percentages: FG .376, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-36, .167 (Krejci 2-2, Johnson 1-1, J.Holiday 1-3, A.Holiday 1-5, Griffin 1-8, Okongwu 0-1, Culver 0-2, Young 0-4, Bogdanovic 0-10). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (A.Holiday 2, Capela, Culver, J.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 11 (Young 4, A.Holiday 2, Krejci 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Nebraska 82, Wisconsin 54

NEBRASKA (7-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Shelley 7-12, Moriarty 2-5, Stewart 1-1, Weidner 1-2, Coley 1-1, Hake 1-3, Markowski 0-1, Krull 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Coley 1, Krull 1, Weidner 1) Turnovers: 14 (Weidner 4, Krull 3, Shelley 2, Stewart 2, Coley 1, Markowski 1,...
Porterville Recorder

VANDERBILT 75, PITTSBURGH 74

Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Elliott 6-9, Cummings 3-6, Hinson 2-7, Hugley 1-2, Burton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Federiko 4, Hinson). Turnovers: 14 (Burton 4, Hinson 3, Hugley 3, Cummings 2, Elliott, Sibande). Steals: 3 (Elliott, Hinson, Hugley). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder

ARIZONA STATE 75, SMU 57

Percentages: FG .435, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Horne 4-6, Dev.Cambridge 3-4, Des.Cambridge 2-7, Gaffney 1-1, Neal 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Collins 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Des.Cambridge, Gaffney, Washington). Turnovers: 8 (Collins 2, Horne 2, Nunez 2, Brennan, Washington). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 80, TOWSON 75

Percentages: FG .418, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Conway 4-7, Holden 2-6, Timberlake 2-7, Russell 1-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Timberlake). Turnovers: 7 (Conway 2, Holden 2, Russell, Sylla, Thompson). Steals: 8 (Holden 3, Russell 2, Ch.Paar, Thompson, Timberlake). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder

SACRAMENTO STATE 87, DENVER 85, OT

Percentages: FG .508, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Bruner 2-10, Mullins 1-2, Tainamo 1-3, Lukic 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Sanders, Tainamo). Turnovers: 14 (Bruner 4, Corbett 4, Kisunas 4, Lukic 2). Steals: 5 (Mullins 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lukic). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
SACRAMENTO, CA

