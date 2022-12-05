Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Dec. 9-12
1934 — The New York Giants wins the NFL championship by beating the Chicago Bears 30-13 in the famous “Sneakers Game.” With the temperature at 9 degrees and the Polo Grounds field a sheet of ice, the Giants open the second half wearing basketball shoes and score 27 points in the final period to overcome a 13-3 Chicago lead.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Brady breaks record for TD passes
1934 — The New York Giants wins the NFL championship by beating the Chicago Bears 30-13 in the famous “Sneakers Game.” With the temperature at 9 degrees and the Polo Grounds field a sheet of ice, the Giants open the second half wearing basketball shoes and score 27 points in the final period to overcome a 13-3 Chicago lead.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Porterville Recorder
Eagles try to earn a playoff berth with win at Giants
PHILADELPHIA (11-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (7-4-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 7-4-1; Giants 9-3. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 89-87-2. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Giants 34-10 on Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Titans 35-10; Giants and Commanders tied 20-all. EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL...
Zach Ertz, Cardinals' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year, tore both his ACL and MCL
Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz met with reporters on Thursday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury last month at the Rams and although the primary reason for his new conference was reacting to his nomination as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he revealed just how bad his injury was. ...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trea Turner on an eleven-year contract. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. BUFFALO BILLS —...
Porterville Recorder
Summit rolls to win against Legacy Christian
The Summit Collegiate High School boys basketball team made a definitive statement against Legacy Christian on Tuesday at home with an impressive 104-13 win. The win now brings the Bears to an overall recorder of 3-3. Summit's Ethan Smith was the first Bear to nab the ball from the Legacy...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 113, Atlanta 89
Percentages: FG .376, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-36, .167 (Krejci 2-2, Johnson 1-1, J.Holiday 1-3, A.Holiday 1-5, Griffin 1-8, Okongwu 0-1, Culver 0-2, Young 0-4, Bogdanovic 0-10). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (A.Holiday 2, Capela, Culver, J.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 11 (Young 4, A.Holiday 2, Krejci 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Nebraska 82, Wisconsin 54
NEBRASKA (7-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Shelley 7-12, Moriarty 2-5, Stewart 1-1, Weidner 1-2, Coley 1-1, Hake 1-3, Markowski 0-1, Krull 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Coley 1, Krull 1, Weidner 1) Turnovers: 14 (Weidner 4, Krull 3, Shelley 2, Stewart 2, Coley 1, Markowski 1,...
Porterville Recorder
VANDERBILT 75, PITTSBURGH 74
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Elliott 6-9, Cummings 3-6, Hinson 2-7, Hugley 1-2, Burton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Federiko 4, Hinson). Turnovers: 14 (Burton 4, Hinson 3, Hugley 3, Cummings 2, Elliott, Sibande). Steals: 3 (Elliott, Hinson, Hugley). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 75, SMU 57
Percentages: FG .435, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Horne 4-6, Dev.Cambridge 3-4, Des.Cambridge 2-7, Gaffney 1-1, Neal 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Collins 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Des.Cambridge, Gaffney, Washington). Turnovers: 8 (Collins 2, Horne 2, Nunez 2, Brennan, Washington). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
CLEMSON 80, TOWSON 75
Percentages: FG .418, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Conway 4-7, Holden 2-6, Timberlake 2-7, Russell 1-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson, Timberlake). Turnovers: 7 (Conway 2, Holden 2, Russell, Sylla, Thompson). Steals: 8 (Holden 3, Russell 2, Ch.Paar, Thompson, Timberlake). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
SACRAMENTO STATE 87, DENVER 85, OT
Percentages: FG .508, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Bruner 2-10, Mullins 1-2, Tainamo 1-3, Lukic 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corbett, Sanders, Tainamo). Turnovers: 14 (Bruner 4, Corbett 4, Kisunas 4, Lukic 2). Steals: 5 (Mullins 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lukic). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Comments / 0