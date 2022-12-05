Read full article on original website
Suspect in shots fired incident in custody after SWAT was called in
A suspect is in custody after SWAT was called to an Upstate home following a shots fired incident. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired near Mayo Drive in Greenville, around 5AM Monday morning.
Two toddlers left in car after their mother was shot dead in North Carolina: reports
A gunman left two toddlers stranded in a car overnight after he allegedly fatally shot their mother and the man she was with as temperatures dropped to around freezing in a North Carolina city, according to reports. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged with the double homicide, Rocky Mount police said in a press release. Police were called to the parking lot of a construction company Thursday morning after employees showing up to work saw the adult victims inside the parked car – and two small surviving children in the backseat, officials said, according to WITN. The children were of “toddler...
Arrest made following the weekend stabbing death of an Upstate man
An arrest has been made after an Upstate man was stabbed to death over the weekend. As we previously reported, 42 year old Narada Lamar Davis died Saturday at Spartanburg Regional after being stabbed.
Inside Quinton Simon’s mom’s time in jail after arrest, from padded cell, spending 1 hour outside, and protection order
POLICE have revealed that Quinton Simon's mother has been held in protective custody and is on suicide watch since she was charged with his murder last week. The toddler's mother Leilani Simon was arrested last week before police confirmed that bones found in a Georgia landfill belong to the 20-month-old.
Family Pleads With Father To Bring Daughter Home Safe
Antar Jeter and Apsen JeterPhoto by(WLTX) Recently, the case of Aspen Jeter has been making headlines across the nation. Aspen Jeter is a 5-year-old girl who went missing in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Sadly, it seems that her father may have had something to do with her disappearance.
Upstate man last seen at work, officially declared dead
A Spartanburg County man missing since he went to work at a recycling plant in Greer seven months ago has now been declared legally dead. That ruling was handed down by a county judge in the case of 20 year-old Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon.
Two charged for neglecting elderly patients at Upstate nursing home
Two women are facing charges after allegedly neglecting patients at an Upstate nursing home. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says, 44 year old Heather Starr Gowan and 22 year old, Alyssa Page Morris are both charged for neglect.
Investigation underway after fatal shooting in the Upstate
Greer Police are hoping for help from the public in their investigation of a fatal shooting Tuesday night. A call to 9-1-1- shortly after 8:30, reported “a disturbance” around Turner and Lorla Streets.
Trial set to begin for Suspect in 2019 killing of Upstate teen
A murder suspect is set to be in court today. Sosa Mandiez Croft is charged with the murder of an Upstate teenager, over 3 years ago. 16 year old, Mauldin High School student Josh Meeks was shot and killed in early 2019.
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
Bond denied on woman accused of murder in Oconee County
Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.
