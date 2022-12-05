ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bustle

Silvio Scaglia’s Fiancée Michelle-Marie Heinemann Has Something In Common With Julia Haart

My Unorthodox Life Season 2 starts with Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia’s divorce — and all the logistics that come with it. “Silvio, you want a coffee?” Julia asks as Silvio prepares to move out of the penthouse with all of his things packed up in boxes. “Better not,” he responds before making the final rounds of an unceremonious exit. The rest of the season is decidedly less calm, though, delving into Julia and Silvio’s divorce drama and Silvio firing Julia as CEO of Elite World Group.
dornob.com

New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals

Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
Bustle

Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’

Recent mass layoffs at big US tech firms have plunged into uncertainty several Indians working on non-immigrant visas such as the H1-B. Surbhi Gupta, a product manager at Meta who was among those affected, spoke to California-based journalist Savita Patel about how it took her time to accept it, the uncertainties that H1-B visa holders deal with, and what she plans to do next.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bustle

What Does The Royal Family Think Of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Documentary?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be about to ruffle some more feathers in the royal family. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Dec. 8, the couple tracks their love story and reveals why they left the royal family in more detail than ever before. Viewers are already wondering how their family feels about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new venture, but if new reports from royal sources and their reaction to the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey is any indication, they won’t be so quick to respond.
Bustle

Meghan Markle Had A “Muted” Wardrobe In The UK To Not Clash With The Royal Family

During her time in the Royal Family, Meghan Markle put a lot of thought into everything she did — even down to her wardrobe. In the third episode of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Dec. 8, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that when she was living in the UK, she wore a lot of muted tones so she wouldn’t stand out. “Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore color,” she revealed. “There was thought in that.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

MIT invents self-replicating AI robots

Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Slipped Disc

The pianist who is teaching AI to compose

South China Morning Post has a feature on the former US piano prodigy Kit Armstrong who is working with Taipei’s National Tsing Hua University to teach computers how to compose for his instrument. ‘With AI, I am focusing on interpretation, not composition. Interpretation means not following rules,’ he explains....

