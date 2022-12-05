Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Bars in New Orleans | Best New NOLA Bars
As we all know, the Big Easy is a town well known for its eccentric nightlife that welcomes all from far and wide. Here in New Orleans, we're blessed to have a range of classic joints, some of which are great places to drink bourbon, as well as a healthy cropping of new bars in NOLA to try with each coming day.
Eater
As Chick-fil-A Prepares to Open in New Orleans, Residents Prepare for Traffic Backups
This Thursday, December 8, the first of three new New Orleans Chick-fil-A’s opens its doors downtown at 1200 Poydras Street. It will be followed soon after by two more locations, in Mid City and Algiers, a trio of openings that mark the company’s first standalone restaurants in Orleans Parish.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after a dozen cars broken into at parking lot near Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a dozen cars were broken into Wednesday night near the Superdome. According to police, 13 cars were burglarized in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street. The New Orleans Pelicans were playing at the Smoothie King Center nearby. The...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the Woodland Bridge at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, a Ford Mustang driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the bridge while driving and was unable to see because of the dense fog.
NOLA.com
New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating three shootings in the span of several hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in the span of a few hours Wednesday night. The first shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Treme Street. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound...
NOLA.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye for presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
TravelPulse
Experience 2023 Mardi Gras New Orleans Style
The holiday season in New Orleans brings a lot of joy, beautiful scenery, a cheerful atmosphere, and several events across the city - and the celebration doesn’t stop there. Starting January 6, 2023, Carnival season kicks off in the Crescent City. Next year, Mardi Gras Day, or as we call it “Fat Tuesday”, falls on February 21. It’s important to note that Mardi Gras is not celebrated for only one day, rather it is a nearly seven-week season of ongoing festivities. During Carnival, locals and visitors will celebrate Mardi Gras traditions with New Orleans’ celebrated cuisine, music, parades and lots of festive events. If you are visiting New Orleans during Mardi Gras season, plan for lots of king cake tasting, bead-tossing, and revelry!
Woman fatally struck, thrown from New Orleans bridge in dense fog
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed early Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a New Orleans bridge in dense fog, authorities said. The 74-year-woman was walking on the Woodland Bridge at about 6:40 a.m. CST when she was hit by a 2010 Ford Mustang, NOLA.com reported.
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
Looking for Christmas cheer? Here is where to find Christmas light displays near you
NEW ORLEANS — The holidays are here, and Christmas is just a couple of weeks away. For those who want to take a break from holiday shopping and stroll through a lighted Christmas wonderland; here are some Christmas light displays you can find near you. Editor's Note: If there...
WDSU
NOPD looking for missing man, last seen in August on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen in August on Bourbon Street. According to police, Brandon Dock, 37, was last seen in August on an unknown block of Bourbon Street. Dock is described as 5 feet, 11...
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
WDSU
Sources: New Orleans could make history making appointment for police chief position
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple sources have confirmed to WDSU that a history-making appointment could be coming soon after The NOPD Superintendent announced his retirement. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement on Tuesday. Sources tell WDSU that Jonette Williams could be tapped for the position. She would be the first...
kalb.com
Many Tigers say they will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers did not walk away with a victory in last year’s state championship, falling to Amite 17-6. But, they will have another crack at it on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Union Parish in the Superdome. The Tigers immediately went back to work, stating...
WDSU
Causeway Bridge reopens in both directions
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge has reopened in both directions Thursday morning after a closure because of fog. Drivers are urged to use caution while navigating any lingering fog. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Drivers are urged to use proper fog signals when...
