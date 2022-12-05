The holiday season in New Orleans brings a lot of joy, beautiful scenery, a cheerful atmosphere, and several events across the city - and the celebration doesn’t stop there. Starting January 6, 2023, Carnival season kicks off in the Crescent City. Next year, Mardi Gras Day, or as we call it “Fat Tuesday”, falls on February 21. It’s important to note that Mardi Gras is not celebrated for only one day, rather it is a nearly seven-week season of ongoing festivities. During Carnival, locals and visitors will celebrate Mardi Gras traditions with New Orleans’ celebrated cuisine, music, parades and lots of festive events. If you are visiting New Orleans during Mardi Gras season, plan for lots of king cake tasting, bead-tossing, and revelry!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO