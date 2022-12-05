Olivet under boil water advisory

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivet residents should boil their tap water before drinking it.

The advisory comes after a valve and hydrant replacement on Washington Street may have caused bacterial containment in the city’s water system.

The bacteria are not harmful and are generally found in the Olivet area, but residents should continue to boil water just in case.

The City of Olivet is working to fix the contamination.

