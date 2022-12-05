IHOP and General Mills Bring a Breakfast Surprise to Shelves

People say that the 1950s and 60s was the golden age of breakfast cereals. Big names in the breakfast world Kellogg's (K) - Get Free Report and General Mills (GIS) - Get Free Report were releasing most of delicious, brightly-colored kids cereals that we know and love today. Trix, Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, Cocoa Puffs -- these sweet, sugary breakfast cereals all came to shelves around the mid-20th century and have stuck around till the modern day.

Yes, the 50s were a great time for cereal-lovers. But thanks the marvels of internet marketing and a boom in nostalgia culture, there's never been a better time to roam the grocery store shelves in search of a tasty bowl of breakfast goodness. Cereal offerings have even gone seasonal, bringing back the classic Monster cereals for Halloween and some winter holiday themed bites for the Yuletide season. Classic cereals get cool, limited-time special flavors like S'mores Lucky Charms. You can even enjoy teeny tiny versions of your favorite classics.

When you think "mmm, breakfast!", it's not unlikely that you picture a bowl of your favorite cereal. Of course, your mind drifts off to something a little warmer -- pancakes. Pancakes are a tasty way to start the day, but making pancakes every morning is pretty labor-intensive. If only there was a pancake cereal...

IHOP

IHOP Pancakes Coming to a Bowl Near You

It sounds like what breakfast really needs is some magical combination of rich, fluffy pancakes and sweet, crunchy breakfast cereal. You know, like walking through the doors of your local International House of Pancakes, only from the comfort of your own home (and pajamas). Well, in this new age of brand team-up abundance, it's not unheard of for a popular restaurant chain to release their own cereal. Dine Brands (DIN) - Get Free Report popular breakfast joint IHOP is the most recent company to get in on the breakfast cereal game.

Now breakfast lovers can enjoy IHOP’s famous pancakes in a new (and convenient) way. IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal is blueberry and syrup flavored and will start hitting shelves later in December. By the time January rolls around, we can ring in the new year with IHOP cereal on shelves around the nation.

America's Biggest Pancake House Has Been Getting Creative

General Mills has been trying new and exciting cereals for a while now, but this year has seen IHOP doing its fair share of innovation, too. Last September, the chain celebrated its second-annual Milkshake Monday, a promotion that sees $1 for every milkshake sold donated to Comedy Gives Back. Earlier in the year, the chain proved it can make any food into a delicious breakfast dish when it introduced its Cheeseburger Omelette. And during the summertime, IHOP featured a limited-time Minion Menu in a brand team-up with popular kids' movie franchise "Despicable Me."

The beloved breakfast chain introduced its first rewards program, dubbed the International Bank of Pancakes. IHOP also announced in October that it was releasing a brand new NFT. No, IHOP isn't trying to make a name for itself in the world of cryptocurrency. The breakfast chain is introducing an NFT you can always rely on... a New French Toast.