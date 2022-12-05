Read full article on original website
Heber City approves another annexation, 350 homes along U.S. 40
The latest in a string of recent annexations into Heber City is a plot of land that could hold 350 new homes in a future “urban cluster” north of town. The Heber City Council on Tuesday narrowly approved 66 new acres of city land and homes to be built next to U.S. Highway 40.
New Heber high school site finalized, annexed into city
The land for the new high school in Wasatch County is set for construction after Heber City cleared an administrative hurdle, to the chagrin of a neighbor. Years in the making, the school site annexation in Heber City is now final. The city council voted 3 to 1 Tuesday to add roughly 50 acres west of downtown to city limits for the school.
Wasatch County Sheriff, Park City Police join to enforce parking at Bonanza Flat
The Wasatch County Council struck an agreement with Park City Police and passed a budget with salary increases for elected officials. Wasatch County officials say people have routinely ignored parking rules at Bonanza Flat in recent years, and they want law enforcement agencies to try a new way to enforce the rules there.
Summit County Council to discuss 300 percent tax increase
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting including the public hearing on the 300 percent tax increase for North Summit Fire District which translates into a $140 increase for every $100,000 of a property’s taxable value. Tough but fair, Leslie is the...
UDOT wants public comments for proposed Orem expansion
OREM, Utah – A new plan to expand 1600 North in Orem could affect homes and businesses. The plan is to expand the section of 1600 N between State Street and 1200 W to five lanes and a bike lane. “We’re trying to find ways where we can help...
Residents in path of I-15 expansion proposal speak out at community requested hearing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several homeowners are worried they could lose their homes under a proposed highway expansion. The Utah Department of Transportation is in the early stages of studying expanding I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington. There was a community requested hearing on the issue Tuesday...
Downtown Ogden expansion project begins finalizing plans
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is starting to finalize Phase One plans for its 25-year master plan. The plan, called Make Ogden, aims to redevelop downtown Ogden. The first project on the books for Make Ogden is the WonderBlock. Ogden City’s Redevelopment Manager Damen Burham said this development will solve...
Hearing to be held Wednesday on North Summit Fire District tax increase
The additional revenues a tax increase would generate would go toward hiring staff, upgrading equipment, and improving response time in the Wanship area. If the fire district approves the increase, a home worth $500,000 would pay an additional $300 per year. Taxes for the fire district, which is based in...
Park City to begin bus service to Richardson Flat, Park City Heights
Park City’s full winter transit service goes into effect Sunday, bringing new routes that will serve the Park City Heights neighborhood and the Richardson Flat park and ride. The new6 Silver route will run to the Richardson Flat park and ride every 20 minutes, and will also make stops...
Workers start moving into new Canyons Village affordable housing
This week, Summit County hospitality workers will begin moving into the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, dubbed Slopeside Village. The project’s first building received its certificate of occupancy from the county Tuesday. With the building now able to officially open, 240 workers are scheduled to move in this week.
Summit County Council considering three finalists for top job
Summit County leaders interviewed the top three finalists for a new Summit County manager on Friday. The final decision is now up to the Summit County Council, which is expected to make a decision early in the new year. A total of 31 applicants applied for the job of Summit...
Landowner asks for high-density zoning on Emigration Canyon land
The owner of nearly 6 acres of land at the mouth of Emigration Canyon has asked Salt Lake City to rezone the property to allow for a high-density student housing project on the site. The request, made in the middle of November, is to rezone two parcels to allow for...
Salt Lake City's neighborhood boundaries aren't too controversial
We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Salt Lake City neighborhoods, and it turns out we tend to agree on where we all live!. The map above represents the average boundaries drawn by readers. The intrigue: Neighborhood borders are subjective. Even our community council jurisdictions overlap, and...
McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community
Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
Heber City meets with residents to discuss long-term downtown plans
Heber City residents say managing growth, building heights and the new high school are top of mind among their priorities. After three community feedback sessions covering recreation and tourism, Main Street, and central neighborhoods, Heber City Manager Matt Brower says planners will use public input to guide downtown growth. He...
Summit County Council supports 10% pay increase for county employees
The county employee turnover rate has hovered around 15% since the COVID-19 pandemic. County HR Director David Warnock said employees leave for different reasons, such as other government jobs, the private sector or entrepreneurial endeavors. One thing they cite the most, however, is compensation. To make matters worse, fewer people...
Cedar Crest Village presentation, input session to be held in Coalville Thursday
In the simplest terms, the Cedar Crest Village Overlay is a collaboration between two dozen property owners who want to bring their 1,000 acres together to plan a new town. The overlay would stand in contrast to the smaller development projects historically seen on the East side, which county officials have said are a byproduct of disjointed land planning. Piecemeal development has been a problem because it makes it difficult to tie subdivisions together with support services like sewer systems or commercial centers where people can buy groceries and necessities.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Wasatch Crest treatment facility appeal withdrawn
In early November, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission approved plans for the substance abuse treatment facility on Highland Dr. Part of that approval included a lengthy list of conditions — most prominently, setting the maximum number of patients at 16. Wasatch Crest initially proposed double that, at 32. Wasatch...
No one injured in late-night Heber house fire
Wasatch Fire crews extinguished a burning house in the middle of the night over the weekend. A house fire in Heber City broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, December 4. Two people who were house-sitting got out of the house before firefighters arrived, and no one was harmed. Wasatch...
