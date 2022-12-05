ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

New Heber high school site finalized, annexed into city

The land for the new high school in Wasatch County is set for construction after Heber City cleared an administrative hurdle, to the chagrin of a neighbor. Years in the making, the school site annexation in Heber City is now final. The city council voted 3 to 1 Tuesday to add roughly 50 acres west of downtown to city limits for the school.
Summit County Council to discuss 300 percent tax increase

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting including the public hearing on the 300 percent tax increase for North Summit Fire District which translates into a $140 increase for every $100,000 of a property’s taxable value. Tough but fair, Leslie is the...
UDOT wants public comments for proposed Orem expansion

OREM, Utah – A new plan to expand 1600 North in Orem could affect homes and businesses. The plan is to expand the section of 1600 N between State Street and 1200 W to five lanes and a bike lane. “We’re trying to find ways where we can help...
Downtown Ogden expansion project begins finalizing plans

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is starting to finalize Phase One plans for its 25-year master plan. The plan, called Make Ogden, aims to redevelop downtown Ogden. The first project on the books for Make Ogden is the WonderBlock. Ogden City’s Redevelopment Manager Damen Burham said this development will solve...
Workers start moving into new Canyons Village affordable housing

This week, Summit County hospitality workers will begin moving into the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, dubbed Slopeside Village. The project’s first building received its certificate of occupancy from the county Tuesday. With the building now able to officially open, 240 workers are scheduled to move in this week.
McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community

Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
Heber City meets with residents to discuss long-term downtown plans

Heber City residents say managing growth, building heights and the new high school are top of mind among their priorities. After three community feedback sessions covering recreation and tourism, Main Street, and central neighborhoods, Heber City Manager Matt Brower says planners will use public input to guide downtown growth. He...
Summit County Council supports 10% pay increase for county employees

The county employee turnover rate has hovered around 15% since the COVID-19 pandemic. County HR Director David Warnock said employees leave for different reasons, such as other government jobs, the private sector or entrepreneurial endeavors. One thing they cite the most, however, is compensation. To make matters worse, fewer people...
Cedar Crest Village presentation, input session to be held in Coalville Thursday

In the simplest terms, the Cedar Crest Village Overlay is a collaboration between two dozen property owners who want to bring their 1,000 acres together to plan a new town. The overlay would stand in contrast to the smaller development projects historically seen on the East side, which county officials have said are a byproduct of disjointed land planning. Piecemeal development has been a problem because it makes it difficult to tie subdivisions together with support services like sewer systems or commercial centers where people can buy groceries and necessities.
Wasatch Crest treatment facility appeal withdrawn

In early November, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission approved plans for the substance abuse treatment facility on Highland Dr. Part of that approval included a lengthy list of conditions — most prominently, setting the maximum number of patients at 16. Wasatch Crest initially proposed double that, at 32. Wasatch...
No one injured in late-night Heber house fire

Wasatch Fire crews extinguished a burning house in the middle of the night over the weekend. A house fire in Heber City broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, December 4. Two people who were house-sitting got out of the house before firefighters arrived, and no one was harmed. Wasatch...
