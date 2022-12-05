ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wednesday was mixed for stocks. The Dow finished slightly higher, and the Nasdaq slid slightly. The S&P also fell, extending its losing streak to five days. Investors are weighing the odds of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in its bid to cool off decades-high inflation. Despite some recent signs of progress on that front, the economy continues to hum along, adding jobs at a decent clip, with wages rising somewhat as well. Markets will digest the latest weekly jobless claims report before the bell Thursday, while.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
Zacks.com

Coupa Software (COUP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

COUP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $61.25, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

GLOP - Free Report) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.99% in the...
Zacks.com

Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UNP - Free Report) closed at $212.22, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the railroad had gained 3.49% over the past month,...
Zacks.com

CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CSX (. CSX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.91, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

Core & Main (CNM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CNM - Free Report) closed at $20.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the distributor...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
Zacks.com

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

MRSN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

