'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, sent...
South Florida iguana causes large scale power outage
One Florida's infamous invasive iguanas wreaked havoc in one of the state's southern cities on Wednesday. The City of Lake Worth Beach announced that one of the scaly green creatures was responsible for a "large scale outage" of power. "[Lake Worth Beach] Electric Utility is currently responding to a large...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
FILE - A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. The world's largest volcano continues to erupt but scientists say lava is no longer feeding the flow front that has been creeping toward a crucial highway. That means the flow isn't advancing and is no longer an imminent threat to the road that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Polygamous leader in Arizona had more than 20 'wives,' including children, feds say
A “self-proclaimed prophet” had more than 20 wives, including minors, and said it was the “Heavenly Father’s will” he participate in sex acts with them, according to an FBI affidavit. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, of Colorado City, Arizona, said it was the will of God to...
California Lottery names Visalia man as winner of $5M prize. Here’s how he did it
A Visalia man won millions from California Lottery scratchers, officials announced Thursday. Humberto Corona Davalos of Visalia won $5 million, the largest prize possible on a scratcher ticket in the state, a news release said. He spent $20 on a “100X” ticket at Double D Minimart on Houston Avenue, east...
Find the latest Kansas high school basketball team state rankings for every class
The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released its preseason rankings for every class in the state to recognize the best high school boys and girls basketball teams. The rankings were released on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Kansas high school boys basketball rankings. Class 6A. 1. Wichita Heights (1) 2. Blue Valley Northwest...
