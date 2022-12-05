ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, sent...
South Florida iguana causes large scale power outage

One Florida's infamous invasive iguanas wreaked havoc in one of the state's southern cities on Wednesday. The City of Lake Worth Beach announced that one of the scaly green creatures was responsible for a "large scale outage" of power. "[Lake Worth Beach] Electric Utility is currently responding to a large...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

FILE - A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. The world's largest volcano continues to erupt but scientists say lava is no longer feeding the flow front that has been creeping toward a crucial highway. That means the flow isn't advancing and is no longer an imminent threat to the road that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
