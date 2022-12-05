ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

No. 14 Huskies close first half with No. 4/6 Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey prepares for a key conference home-and-home with No. 4/6 Minnesota this weekend in their final series of the first half. Game one will begin at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday at Ridder while the Huskies host the Gophers at 3:00 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
scsuhuskies.com

No. 4 St. Cloud Sate Men's Hockey Finishes First Half at Miami

Miami Oxford, Ohio Friday, Dec. 9 6:00 p.m. NCHC.tv KNSI Stats SCSU Notes. Miami Oxford, Ohio Saturday, Dec. 10 4:00 p.m. NCHC.tv KNSI Stats UM Notes. No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey will finish the first half of its season with a trip to Oxford, Ohio to face Miami this weekend, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday and 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT on Saturday. Fans will be able to watch on NCHC.tv, while Husky Hockey veteran Jim Erickson will have the radio call on KNSI (1450 AM / 99.3 FM).
scsuhuskies.com

SCSU Athletics Names Wolters Kluwer Athletes of the Month for November

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Athletics recognized four student athletes as the Wolters Kluwer Athletes of the Month for the month of November. Women's Hockey goaltender Sanni Ahola (Helsinki, Finland) was named Female Athlete of the Month while Wrestlers Alyeus Craig (Wichita, Kan.) and Nick Novak (New Prague, Minn.) were named Co-Male Athletes of the Month.
willmarradio.com

Vikings stadium could be paid off next year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
fox9.com

Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads

(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
1390 Granite City Sports

Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes

The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
Minnesota Monthly

The Best New Restaurants, 2022

From a highly anticipated fine-dining experience in a five-star hotel to a remarkable remake of a sports bar, these 10 spots have us excited again about food and drink The post The Best New Restaurants, 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
