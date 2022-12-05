Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report

Cire Forman Photo Credit: Facebook/ Camden Catholic High School

A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports.

Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.

Cire Forman, 21, the passenger who died in the crash, was a college student and Camden Catholic High School basketball coach, the school said in a statement at the time.

Forman, of Cherry Hill, was a student at Rowan College Burlington County and was planning to transfer to Rutgers University-Camden to play on their women's basketball team and continue her studies, the statement said.

