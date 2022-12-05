ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Cire Forman Photo Credit: Facebook/ Camden Catholic High School

A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports.

Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.

Cire Forman, 21, the passenger who died in the crash, was a college student and Camden Catholic High School basketball coach, the school said in a statement at the time.

Forman, of Cherry Hill, was a student at Rowan College Burlington County and was planning to transfer to Rutgers University-Camden to play on their women's basketball team and continue her studies, the statement said.

Comments / 50

Bluesky11
2d ago

people just don't get it driving while high on weed this is just the beginning

2d ago

Yeah, and we legalize weed, ruins lives, especially the younger generation I know I’ve witnessed it for several years!!!

Mariah Handy
1d ago

some people can't handle weed. either way ur not allow to smoke or drink while driving. there consequences for it .

