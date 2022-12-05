ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Cops Address Slain Idaho Student’s Rumored Stalker

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426l0X_0jYLlUMu00
Idaho Statesman/Getty Images

Cops in Moscow, Idaho, said Monday that slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves ’ supposed comments about a potential stalker may have stemmed from a one-off incident at a local business, and that the two men involved are not suspects in her murder.

It’s the latest detail to emerge from the seemingly stalled investigation, which has now gone on for over three weeks as detectives continue to search for a suspect, person of interest, or the knife used in the slayings.

Instead of press conferences, Moscow police have regularly provided Facebook updates to rule out a growing list of people who have been linked to Goncalves and the other murdered students: Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle.

One of the rumors spreading online was that Goncalves had recently spoken to friends about a stalking incident in Moscow before her death.

Monday’s update from cops, who are being assisted by federal and state investigators, said that Goncalves’ comments may have stemmed from an incident in mid-October where the 21-year-old was followed by two men when she left a local business.

Cops say the men involved have been cleared in the slaying, adding that they told detectives they were at the business to “meet women.”

“This was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking,” cops said in a press release. Authorities said they’re still investigating the possibility of Goncalves having a stalker.

The two men, who were not named by police, join a growing number of people close to the slain friend group who aren’t considered suspects, which includes former boyfriends and other acquaintances who were with the group on their final night alive.

Police acknowledged Monday that rumors are beginning to take over the small college town as updates become smaller by the day. In a statement, they assured the public that they know more than they’re willing to release.

“There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false information,” police’s statement said. “...With active criminal investigations, law enforcement hasn't released additional facts to the family or the public.”

Moscow police said they’ve fielded more than 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips, and 1,084 digital media submissions. Despite the shockingly high number, cops are encouraging anyone with the slightest bit of information to call it in.

Police specified they’re looking for photos, videos, and any information about a Sigma Chi frat party that Chapin and Kernodle attended during their final night alive. Cops hope this info will allow them to piece together what the couple were doing and who they were with between 9 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. just before their slaying.

“Any interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel, or anything abnormal could add context to what occurred,” cops said in a statement.

Despite repeated flip-flopping by authorities about a potential motive behind the attack, cops have remained firm this week that it’s possible one of the friends or the six-bedroom house they shared may have been “targeted.”

While updates from cops roll in slowly, family members of the slain students have begun sharing their own theories about the quadruple homicide.

Jeffrey Kernodle said last month that he believes his daughter, Xana, fought her attacker until the very end—evidenced by the defensive wounds noted on an autopsy report shared with the family.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, said Saturday that his daughter and Mogen, who were lifelong best friends, were killed differently than Kernodle and Chapin.

“I’ll cut to the chase—their means of death don’t match,” Steve told Fox News . “...Their points of damage don’t match.”

Kaylee’s parents also told NewsNation on Friday that detectives were lagging in their updates to the victims’ families. The grieving couple criticized police, saying they’ve moved too quickly to rule out some potential suspects, adding that they’ve refused to share some alibis.

“I just feel like there’s been a couple individuals that were cleared very fast that maybe should not have been,” said Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother.

The official cause of death for each of the four students was deemed to be stabbing from a large knife, authorities said. But Goncalves’ father was adamant that something in the investigation is not adding up—a comment cops are yet to address.

“I sent my daughter to college and she came back in a box,” he said. “I can speak on that.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves’ Injuries More ‘Brutal’ Than Friend’s: Report

One of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally slain on Nov. 13 suffered injuries much worse than her best friend sleeping in the bed beside her, according to a report. Kaylee Goncalves injuries were reportedly “significantly more brutal” than her friend and roommate Maddie Mogen, whom she shared an upstairs bedroom with, NewsNation reports. The emerging detail is raising suspicions around who the target was in the Moscow, Idaho, residence, where the four students were believed to have been killed with a fixed-blade knife, according to police. Three weeks into the investigation into the students’ murders, police have yet to identify a suspect or a murder weapon, and have been roundly criticized by the victims’ families for conducting a slow burning investigation sprinkled with confusing announcements. The investigation includes the joint efforts of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Letah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who have assigned more than 40 agents to the case.Read it at News Nation
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Tearful father of Tennessee nurse shot dead lunges at alleged killers in court

The father of a Tennessee nurse who was shot dead while driving to work in 2020 made a dramatic lunge at his daughter’s alleged killers in a Nashville courtroom before getting escorted from the building.Video footage from the courtroom on Tuesday shows the two men accused of killing the 26-year-old nurse, Devaunte Lewis Hill and James Edward Cowan, being ushered into their seats while handcuffed in a pair of matching orange jumpsuits.Seconds later, the victim’s father, Rick Kaufman, is seen rushing towards the plexiglass partition that separates the accused killers from the rest of the court. He then got...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Students’ autopsies released as surviving roommates may be ‘key’ to solving case

Autopsy findings have been released for the four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home, officially ruling their deaths homicides by stabbing.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds with “a larger knife”, describing their injuries as “pretty extensive”.DNA samples have been taken from the crime scene as the hunt for the killer or killers continues, with no suspects named and no arrests made five days into the investigation. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy