Colorado's New Psychedelics Regulations: Co-Author Of The Bill Replies To Concerns
Part two of a three-part series. See previous story: Millennials Tipped The Scales In Colorado Voting, And Psychedelics Laws Are In Their Crosshairs. Colorado's approval of a measure decriminalizing the use, possession, gifting and cultivating of natural entheogenic plants and fungi was celebrated even among those who sought an alternative proposal, such as Decriminalize Nature Boulder co-director Ramzy Abueita.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
Ukraine Slams India For Buying Oil From Putin: 'If You Benefit From Our Suffering...'
Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed India for buying cheap oil from Russia amid Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin's war in Kyiv. What Happened: Kuleba, in an interview with NDTV, called it "morally inappropriate" for India to buy Russian oil when the other Ukrainian allies, including the U.S. and Europe, have imposed sanctions on it.
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Equilibrium — Arsenic exposure linked to kids’ antibiotic resistance
Equilibrium is a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up here or in the box below. Drinking water contaminated with high levels of arsenic may be linked to antibiotic resistance in children, a new study has found. Areas of rural Bangladesh with arsenic-contaminated wells showed an increased prevalence…
Curaleaf Violated Labor Law By Refusing To Bargain With Union, NLRB Rules, After String Of Unfortunate Events
The National Labor Relations Board ruled on November 6th that Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF CURA violated US labor law by refusing to bargain with unionized workers at its Chicago location, reported Green Market Report. The panel said that GHG Management LLC, which supervises Windy City Cannabis and Curaleaf Weed Street...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Brand PAX Launches New PAX Era Device And High Purity THC Pods
Global cannabis brand PAX will announce the launch of its latest cannabis experience: the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pods, Benzinga Cannabis has learned exclusively. This is the fourth cannabis product PAX is releasing in 2022. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup...
Amid Strained Relations With Xi Jinping's China, US Approves Sale Of $428M In Spare Parts To Boost Taiwan's Stretched Air Force
The U.S. approved the potential sale of $428 million in aircraft parts to help Taiwan's air force amid rising tensions with China in the Taiwan Strait. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s aerial fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats while providing defensive and transport capabilities critical to regional security,” the U.S. Defense Department said.
