Benzinga

Colorado's New Psychedelics Regulations: Co-Author Of The Bill Replies To Concerns

Part two of a three-part series. See previous story: Millennials Tipped The Scales In Colorado Voting, And Psychedelics Laws Are In Their Crosshairs. Colorado's approval of a measure decriminalizing the use, possession, gifting and cultivating of natural entheogenic plants and fungi was celebrated even among those who sought an alternative proposal, such as Decriminalize Nature Boulder co-director Ramzy Abueita.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
ARIZONA STATE
KSN News

Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Ukraine Slams India For Buying Oil From Putin: 'If You Benefit From Our Suffering...'

Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed India for buying cheap oil from Russia amid Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin's war in Kyiv. What Happened: Kuleba, in an interview with NDTV, called it "morally inappropriate" for India to buy Russian oil when the other Ukrainian allies, including the U.S. and Europe, have imposed sanctions on it.
The Hill

Equilibrium — Arsenic exposure linked to kids’ antibiotic resistance

Equilibrium is a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up here or in the box below. Drinking water contaminated with high levels of arsenic may be linked to antibiotic resistance in children, a new study has found.   Areas of rural Bangladesh with arsenic-contaminated wells showed an increased prevalence…
UTAH STATE
Benzinga

Amid Strained Relations With Xi Jinping's China, US Approves Sale Of $428M In Spare Parts To Boost Taiwan's Stretched Air Force

The U.S. approved the potential sale of $428 million in aircraft parts to help Taiwan's air force amid rising tensions with China in the Taiwan Strait. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s aerial fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats while providing defensive and transport capabilities critical to regional security,” the U.S. Defense Department said.
Benzinga

Benzinga

