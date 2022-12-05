Read full article on original website
WCJB
Three men arrested in connection to a car theft
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men in Bradford County are in jail in connection to a car theft we reported last week. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say Darryel Cassels, 34, is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday. Cassels along with Dalton Elixson, 21, and Austin Smith,...
mycbs4.com
Levy County deputies chase Bronson woman after she fled during traffic stop
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Michelle McNeal, 34, of Bronson, fled from deputies after they attempted to stop her after she ran a stop sign. After a vehicle pursuit with other assisting deputies, McNeal came to a stop in front of 10670 Northeast 97 Place. Deputies say she then jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the woods.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies investigate possible homicide in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies say the victim was an adult male. They...
alachuachronicle.com
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
mycbs4.com
Homicide investigation underway after Gainesville man's body found in Micanopy
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death in Micanopy as a homicide, a spokesperson said. Thursday afternoon the Sheriff's Office identified the man as 37-year-old Corey Grimmage, from Gainesville. A person called around 12:20 PM Wednesday to report he found a body, the...
ocala-news.com
Woman accused of burglary after entering Ocala church after hours, rummaging through office
A 41-year-old woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of entering a closed church in Ocala and rummaging through an office inside the building. On Tuesday, several MCSO deputies responded to Ocala Korean Baptist Church located at 7710 SW 38th Avenue in reference...
WCJB
Deputies arrest Melrose armed robbery suspect after releasing photos
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the suspect in an armed robbery in Melrose on Tuesday night. Just hours after releasing photos of the man, deputies identified Dwayne Kirk Tennant as the man they say went into the Melrose Food Mart on State Road 100 and robbed the business. He then left the store in a red van.
WCJB
Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
WCJB
Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
WCJB
Oregon woman arrested in Alachua County for smuggling drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Rachel Morgan, 42, on Tuesday for bringing drugs into the state. Troopers pulled over the Oregon woman near Micanopy on I-75, after they caught her swerving in the road. After searching her vehicle, they found mushrooms, meth, marijuana, an unknown brown...
mycbs4.com
Lake City man ejected from motorcycle during accident, motorcycle catches fire
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Tuesday at 2 p.m. that two vehicles collided, leading to one driver being ejected from his motorcycle. A 75-year-old man traveling north on Southwest Birley Avenue on a motorcycle approached the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road. While proceeding forward,...
Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony charges
An Orange Park man was arrested Tuesday and now faces five felony charges and two misdemeanors, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. Deputies were conducting a “proactive patrol” in the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue in Orange Park at approximately 2:30 a.m. when they saw a white Toyota Tundra pickup that went past the stop sign and stop bar at Harrison Avenue and Polk Avenue, the arrest report said.
WCJB
Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
mycbs4.com
Putnam County Deputies trying to identify armed robbery suspect
Putnam County — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office accuses a man of committing an armed robbery at a Melrose food mart. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday night, this man robbed the Melrose Food Mart on State Road 100. They say he came in with a gun, robbed...
WCJB
Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
WCJB
Gainesville woman suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 66-year-old woman from Gainesville suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash. State troopers say a Ford pickup ran a stop sign on Northwest 78th Avenue around 6:40 Tuesday morning. They say an SUV hit the right side of the truck...
mycbs4.com
Armed robbery suspect wanted in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — Suwannee County Deputies say 21-year-old Monte Ellis committed several armed robberies last weekend, and they are looking for him. The Sheriff's office says Ellis robbed someone in Live Oak, at gun point. Sunday evening, they say Ellis stole someone's car, while holding the victim at gun...
ocala-news.com
Traffic stop leads to Ocala man’s arrest after deputy finds drugs, paraphernalia in vehicle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Ocala man after methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found inside his pickup truck during a traffic stop. On Friday, December 2, an MCSO deputy observed a Chevrolet pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection of SW 84th Street and...
mycbs4.com
Oregon woman accused of bringing psychedelic mushrooms into Alachua County
Alachua County — Florida Highway Patrol accuses a 42-year-old woman from Oregon of having psychedelic mushrooms, pills, meth, an unknown brown powder, and a gun. Troopers say they stopped Rachel Morgan on I-75 in Micanopy Tuesday morning for driving erratically. A K9 indicated there was drugs in the car. They searched the car and then say they found the drugs.
