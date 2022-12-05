ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Three men arrested in connection to a car theft

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men in Bradford County are in jail in connection to a car theft we reported last week. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say Darryel Cassels, 34, is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday. Cassels along with Dalton Elixson, 21, and Austin Smith,...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Levy County deputies chase Bronson woman after she fled during traffic stop

According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Michelle McNeal, 34, of Bronson, fled from deputies after they attempted to stop her after she ran a stop sign. After a vehicle pursuit with other assisting deputies, McNeal came to a stop in front of 10670 Northeast 97 Place. Deputies say she then jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the woods.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Deputies arrest Melrose armed robbery suspect after releasing photos

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the suspect in an armed robbery in Melrose on Tuesday night. Just hours after releasing photos of the man, deputies identified Dwayne Kirk Tennant as the man they say went into the Melrose Food Mart on State Road 100 and robbed the business. He then left the store in a red van.
MELROSE, FL
WCJB

Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Zoey Fields

Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony charges

An Orange Park man was arrested Tuesday and now faces five felony charges and two misdemeanors, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. Deputies were conducting a “proactive patrol” in the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue in Orange Park at approximately 2:30 a.m. when they saw a white Toyota Tundra pickup that went past the stop sign and stop bar at Harrison Avenue and Polk Avenue, the arrest report said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Armed robbery suspect wanted in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — Suwannee County Deputies say 21-year-old Monte Ellis committed several armed robberies last weekend, and they are looking for him. The Sheriff's office says Ellis robbed someone in Live Oak, at gun point. Sunday evening, they say Ellis stole someone's car, while holding the victim at gun...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Oregon woman accused of bringing psychedelic mushrooms into Alachua County

Alachua County — Florida Highway Patrol accuses a 42-year-old woman from Oregon of having psychedelic mushrooms, pills, meth, an unknown brown powder, and a gun. Troopers say they stopped Rachel Morgan on I-75 in Micanopy Tuesday morning for driving erratically. A K9 indicated there was drugs in the car. They searched the car and then say they found the drugs.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

