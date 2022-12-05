Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
click orlando
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
WESH
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
WCJB
Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
Bay News 9
Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area
The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
WCJB
Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of The Ridge at Gainesville student-living apartment complex are without power after a careless driver struck the electrical boxes on the side of a building early Sunday morning. The crash had no injuries, but took out power, hot water, and the fire sprinkler systems...
Clay Electric customers will pay less for power on December bills
Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.
Stimulus update: Deadline to receive direct payments worth up to $4,000 is Monday in Florida
The deadline for Floridians in Jacksonville to apply for $4,000 in financial relief, which applicants could use to pay rent and utilities, has arrived.
WCJB
Oregon woman arrested in Alachua County for smuggling drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Rachel Morgan, 42, on Tuesday for bringing drugs into the state. Troopers pulled over the Oregon woman near Micanopy on I-75, after they caught her swerving in the road. After searching her vehicle, they found mushrooms, meth, marijuana, an unknown brown...
mycbs4.com
Expert shares how local utilities can protect electrical infrastructure against threats
The country faces a scary reality after thousands of people in North Carolina lost power due to a "deliberate" attack over the weekend where gunfire damaged two electrical substations. "There's no way to completely protect the infrastructure," Director of Energy Studies at the Public Utility Research Center at the University...
wild941.com
This Place Has The Best Sandwich In Florida
Cheapism.com made a list of the best sandwich in each state. According to the website Wicked Good Deli in Southwest Florida has the best sandwich in Florida . The Wicked Good Deli has a variety of sandwich options under $10, but a standout that gets great reviews is their $7 turkey club. The popular sandwich has a ton of shaved turkey, crisp bacon and dressed up with fresh lettuce, tomato slices and mayo to your liking on toasted whole wheat bread. It is a great cheap sandwich. It also looks delicious and is healthy. Do you agree with the websites choice of Best Sandwich in Florida?
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this week
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. This week, the discount retail chain Burlington is opening its newest Florida store location in Pembroke Pines.
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
mycbs4.com
The Florida Lottery donated more than $6.7 million a day to education in 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Lottery says it reached a new milestone in enhancing education in the state. Wednesday, the lottery announced the contributions it made to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund since inception now exceed $43 billion. And so far this year, the lottery averaged more than...
