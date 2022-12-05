Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
Obituary: Sally Mangell (1950-2022)
Sally A. Mangel, 72, of 56 Vista Circle, Bradford, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, with her husband by her side. Born February 27, 1950, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Warren F. and Avanell S. “Abby” (Burkett) Riddle. Sally was a 1968 graduate of...
wesb.com
K9 Duke Receives Body Armor
Bradford Police’s K9 Duke has received his body armor. The armor was paid for through a donation to Vested Interest, a charity providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs across the United States. Duke’s armor was paid for through a donation by Douglas...
wesb.com
Warren Tops Bradford Owls 47-22 On WESB Sports
Warren topped the Bradford Owls 47-22 in Warren last night on WESB Sports. Owen Becker led a balanced offensive effort with 12 points, as the Dragons kept Bradford off-balance with a heavy run-and-gun style attack. Brady Berdine was also in double figures for Warren, which led 25-10 at halftime, with...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
jamestowngazette.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy Recruit Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possesses qualities that reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.
brcs-sentinel.com
Ms. Schena, advisor
Hello everyone, I am Ms. Schena and I am one of the new advisors for the school newspaper, The Sentinel. I am very excited about this new opportunity. As yearbook advisor, I am always talking about all of the stories that we are trying to include in the yearbook and this is just one more way to incorporate the ongoing stories of our school year.
wesb.com
19 Arrested in Chautauqua County Drug Busts
19 people are facing charges after an investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown and one in Falconer, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, weapons, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
chqgov.com
COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. has announced the reorganization of Chautauqua County’s three largest human services programs. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was first formed in 2011 when the County merged its Department of Health and Department of Social Services.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused of Causing Two Separate Fatal Crashes
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Less than a year after allegedly hitting and killing a 15-year-old in Jamestown, the same man is accused of causing another fatal accident this past weekend. “There was a multi-vehicle accident that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. or 10:40 p.m. on Saturday evening...
nyspnews.com
Two vehicle fatal collision
CORRECTION On December 3, 2022, at 10:39 P.M., Troopers out of SP Fredonia responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in the town of Arkwright. Investigation determined that a 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer traveling south bound on Center Road, failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling west bound on State Route 83. The operator of the Chevrolet, Randall J. Rolison, 59 of Jamestown, NY and both passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Ford, Gary A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Ford, Linda A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner.
Fire damages Wyoming County business
ARCADE, N.Y. — Fire crews in Arcade had to be called back to a large fire after spending several hours fighting the flames Tuesday night. The fire was on Mill Street. A neighbor who lives nearby says the fire happened at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw. According to...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn
There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
$3.2 million project will restore Fredonia landmark White Inn
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Mark Geise has worked on bigger deals with bigger price tags. But restoring the landmark White Inn in the Village of Fredonia is "huge deal,” said Geise Chautauqua County's deputy county executive for economic development. Closed since 2017, the 24-room hotel whose history dates back...
wesb.com
Four Charged in Silver Creek Fight
Four Silver Creek residents were charged after a fight on Main Street on Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old David R. Turner, 25-year-old Emily V. Dudkowski, 43-year-old Solana R. Anstett and 19-year-old Raymond J. Gerspach with harassment. Solana Anstett was also charged with two additional...
Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
wutv29.com
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens for 18th season
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It’s a Western New York holiday tradition: the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opened Friday night for its 18th season – with lots of new changes for families to enjoy. This event has faced some hardships as well – having to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions and...
wesb.com
Law Enforcement Descend on Kane in “Saturation” Effort
Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions descended upon Kane yesterday as part of a massive co-ordinated enforcement effort. The “saturation patrol” as officials describe it included officers from McKean County Detectives, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, McKean County Drug Task Force, McKean County K9 Unit, Kane Borough Police, Bradford City Police, Bradford City K9, McKean County Sheriff’s Department, City of St. Mary’s Police, Emporium Police, McKean County Probation, Warren County Detective, Warren Drug Task Force, Elk County Detective, Homeland Security-Pittsburgh, and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0