Holy Spirit Catholic School to host 2nd annual drive-by caroling and pajama drive

Interfaith concert set for Sunday in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An interfaith concert titled "Light the World" will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Pocatello West Stake Center. Kim Jackman, one of the organizers, said this is the first interfaith concert to be held locally. The concert was the brainchild of members of the Chubbuck and Pocatello West stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "We wanted to bring the interfaith community together,"...
Pocatello Electric to give away $10,000 in prizes during 120-year anniversary celebration
POCATELLO — A business in Historic Downtown Pocatello is turning 120. Pocatello Electric — the oldest independent appliance store in the nation — first opened its doors in 1902 and has been serving the community continuously ever since. To celebrate the anniversary, the business is throwing a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at its store at 258 N. Main St., and it's expected to give away $10,000 in prizes during the event. ...
Leavitt family's annual pet food drive set for this week
POCATELLO — Shannon Leavitt and her family are set to hold their annual pet food drive this week at Albertsons in Pocatello. Leavitt said she has been doing this drive, which she calls Christmas for the Animals, for nine years now. This year will be her 10th. “I started doing it because I wanted to do something that would make a difference for someone,” she said. “We wanted to do...
Senior citizens in assisted living need company
While many of us are making plans to gather together this holiday season, many seniors could be alone. The post Senior citizens in assisted living need company appeared first on Local News 8.
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, cozy blankets and more
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, a cozy winter blanket and much more! Follow the information in this post to learn how to win:
Artist with ties to eastern Idaho performing in Pocatello this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Pacheco was “absolutely spellbound” when he heard Andrea Bocelli sing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sara Brightman in the 1990s. Today, the 42-year-old Washington, D.C. native is living his dream as a classical crossover vocalist and though he’s never performed with Bocelli, he has performed with David Archuleta, The Tabernacle Choir and Yanni. This weekend, he’ll also be performing a Christmas concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Fort Hall fire destroys residential home
The Fort Hall Fire Department and Blackfoot Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Jim and Diggy Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. The post Fort Hall fire destroys residential home appeared first on Local News 8.
Julie Walker shares her favorite Christmas memory when a blizzard meant everyone had to arrive by snowmobile
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Pocatello Animal Services offering discount pet adoptions Friday and Saturday
POCATELLO — Add a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten to your family by giving them a fur-ever home thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Dec. 9 through 11 is National Adoption Weekend, and to celebrate Pocatello Animal Services is offering $50 off dog adoptions and $25 off cat adoptions thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.
College of Eastern Idaho reveals new updates to Testing Center
College of Eastern Idaho holds a ribbon-cutting on Monday at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the completed renovation and expansion of the William & Shirley Maeck Student Testing Center. The post College of Eastern Idaho reveals new updates to Testing Center appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction
Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
D.L. Evans Bank promotes Ward
D.L. Evans Bank has promoted Jordan Ward to assistant vice president commercial loan officer at the Ammon branch. Ward has been employed with D.L. Evans Bank for 10 years, starting as a loan assistant and working through such positions as personal banker, consumer lending specialist and ultimately going into the management internship program at the ...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Beautiful Small Town Idaho Hotel One Of The Top Boutique Hotels In America
It's incredible the things I have continued to discover since moving here in September this year. The discovery I made was The Harkness Hotel which is located in McCammon, Idaho. If you haven't stumbled upon this hotel yet, let me share with you some things about it. According to boutiquehotelawards.com,...
Bannock County sports stadium project up in the air due to COVID stimulus fund restrictions
It appears Bannock County has struck out with its plan to use federal stimulus money to help fund the construction of a $20 million multi-use sports facility in the Pocatello area. Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that funding the construction of a new sports stadium is not an approved use of COVID-19 relief funds, according to the most recent guidance from the federal government that went into effect in April. ...
Pocatello City Council approves about $1M in federal stimulus money for extra pay for employees
The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously last week to use federal COVID stimulus money to provide a premium pay bonus to all qualifying city employees. The Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 1 approved paying $50 per month between April 2020 and December 2022, a total of $1,600, to all full-time, part-time, seasonal and variable hour employees who started working for the city before Nov. 16, 2022, and remained employed through Dec. 2, 2022. ...
Hillcrest shows off in a blowout home-opening win against Thunder Ridge 67-44
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - It was all Knights, all night at Hillcrest Tuesday, as the Hillcrest Knights made it look easy in their home opener with a 67-44 win. Hillcrest took control early and led 37-24 at the break. The Knights continued to build that lead in the second half with quick threes from Kobe Kesler and Talan Taylor.
