Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke Inc. Shares Gift Ideas to Shop Local

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking for that perfect gift for someone? Want to shop locally and support local businesses?. Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc. joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the gift guide, why they decided to do a gift guide and what people need to know about shopping downtown.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Keep those rain boots on: more showers today and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain is still the biggest weather story of the week. Thursday is wet, but we get a break from the more consistent rain we had Wednesday. I’d say that Thursday is the better day of the two to get outdoors. Most of the rain waits until after 3:00 PM to arrive.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Festival of Trees

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Watch the 7@four preview of the Festival of Trees. The event will be held through January 6 at the Bedford Area Welcome Center. 7@four’s Logan Sherrill interviews Layney Skinner, the Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Bedford County Tourism about the holiday event. The event is...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored for most AEP customers

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Fishburn Mansion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season. Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Unique Train Exhibit at Salem Museum

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty. Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Museum Hosts Several Holiday Events

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives from the Salem Museum joins us on Here @ Home to talk about all the events coming up you and your family can enjoy at the Museum this month, including a program called Home Alive in ‘45. This...
SALEM, VA
The Roanoke Star

Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer

Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Sweet and slobbery Opie will lick his way to your heart

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 6th, Anita Finkle and Mary Lou Lewis with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) brought seven-year-old Opie to the WFXR News studio.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

AHPS Holiday musicals and programs return after two years

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - Holiday musicals and programs return to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools after COVID-19 restrictions forced cancellations and changes the past two years. The holiday events kicks-off Thursday, December 8 with an Alleghany High School choir concert at 7 p.m. Former choir members are invited to join...
LOW MOOR, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City Adult Detention Center Offers Specialized Care

In the past six months, the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, in partnership with its healthcare provider, NaphCare, has implemented new programs to provide specialized care within the detention center. The programs provide effective treatment to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or Hepatitis C during incarceration and connect them to community providers that can […]
ROANOKE, VA

