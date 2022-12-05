Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Inc. Shares Gift Ideas to Shop Local
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking for that perfect gift for someone? Want to shop locally and support local businesses?. Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc. joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the gift guide, why they decided to do a gift guide and what people need to know about shopping downtown.
WSLS
Giving someone a pet this Christmas? Here are some things to keep in mind
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for gift giving. If you’re thinking about gifting someone a furry friend this year, the Roanoke Valley SPCA has a few tips before you make that decision. First, make sure the person you’re gifting a new pet to is committed. In...
WSLS
Deadlines approaching for Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Each branch of the Salvation Army is eagerly awaiting the return of shoppers with Angel Tree gifts. Even if you didn’t get a chance to adopt one, there’s still time to help those who may have been left behind. ”Sometimes people will grab one...
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
WSLS
Keep those rain boots on: more showers today and tomorrow
ROANOKE, Va. – Rain is still the biggest weather story of the week. Thursday is wet, but we get a break from the more consistent rain we had Wednesday. I’d say that Thursday is the better day of the two to get outdoors. Most of the rain waits until after 3:00 PM to arrive.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Festival of Trees
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Watch the 7@four preview of the Festival of Trees. The event will be held through January 6 at the Bedford Area Welcome Center. 7@four’s Logan Sherrill interviews Layney Skinner, the Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Bedford County Tourism about the holiday event. The event is...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored for most AEP customers
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
WDBJ7.com
Givens’ Books’ former owner remembers decades of serving the community after the store building burned down
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are working to find out what started the fire on Tuesday night at a former bookstore in Salem. The building was vacant and set to be renovated by a property owner. Stories that once lined the shelves of Givens’ Books now sit among the rubble....
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway’s Christmas Toy Drive raises $19,200, collects more than 400 toys
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway and the Southside community joined forces to make sure kids in the area have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. On Dec. 3, Martinsville Speedway held its 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive and it was a huge success, raising $19,200 in donations and collecting more than 400 toys.
WDBJ7.com
‘It looks like me.’ Toy Like Me club donates modified toys to special-needs students
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a gift designed to make kids with disabilities feel included and seen. Tuesday, December 6, a group from Roanoke College made a special delivery just in time for the holidays. Christmas came early at Virginia Heights Elementary school with wrapping paper and lots of...
WDBJ7.com
Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Fishburn Mansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season. Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.
WSLS
Gas prices drop, inflation still impacting families in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Lee Daniel II said $20 just doesn’t go as far as it used to. “The inflation right now is pretty rough,” said Daniel, who lives in Roanoke. “We do get a little help from the government and it’s appreciated, but it doesn’t go as far as it used to.”
WDBJ7.com
Unique Train Exhibit at Salem Museum
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty. Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary...
WDBJ7.com
Increased broadband access coming to Montgomery and Bland Counties
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Broadband for more than 12,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery and Bland Counties is in the works. Gigabeam’s Fiber optic cables will be attached to Appalachian Power’s existing poles. Construction on this project will begin soon with internet expected in 2023 or 2024.
WDBJ7.com
Salem Museum Hosts Several Holiday Events
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives from the Salem Museum joins us on Here @ Home to talk about all the events coming up you and your family can enjoy at the Museum this month, including a program called Home Alive in ‘45. This...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host their biggest Community Holiday Light Show yet
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation’s 9th annual Community Holiday Light Show begins Thursday night. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until December 23 at Ballou Park. The drive-through show features 40 displays this year – more than they’ve ever had. The...
Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer
Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet and slobbery Opie will lick his way to your heart
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 6th, Anita Finkle and Mary Lou Lewis with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) brought seven-year-old Opie to the WFXR News studio.
WDBJ7.com
AHPS Holiday musicals and programs return after two years
LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - Holiday musicals and programs return to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools after COVID-19 restrictions forced cancellations and changes the past two years. The holiday events kicks-off Thursday, December 8 with an Alleghany High School choir concert at 7 p.m. Former choir members are invited to join...
Roanoke City Adult Detention Center Offers Specialized Care
In the past six months, the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, in partnership with its healthcare provider, NaphCare, has implemented new programs to provide specialized care within the detention center. The programs provide effective treatment to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or Hepatitis C during incarceration and connect them to community providers that can […]
Comments / 0