Vista del Lago’s second game of the Titan Holiday Classic at Antelope High School would have more competitive had the Eagles’ gotten the start time right. The game against Bella Vista was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and it started five or so minutes early, but the Eagles clearly weren’t ready. The Broncos scored the first eight points and went on to dominate the Eagles in the entire quarter, holding a 24-4 lead after eight minutes of play.

VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO