Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, Dec 8-15: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Butter Boards, Holiday Pops and more…
MANCHESTER, NH – Take a much needed breather from your holiday shopping and check out the mix below for events to help you slow down over the next few days. There are only a few weekends left of 2022, make them count!. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check...
manchesterinklink.com
HOPE for the winter at the Twelve: Tidings of comfort and joy for the city’s homeless
MANCHESTER, NH – At 7 p.m. a small group waits outside 1269 Cafe. In an hour they’ll find comfort from the cold dark night. It’s Dec. 1, opening night of the HOPE for the Winter at the Twelve warming station, a collaborative effort by cafe proprietors Mary and Craig Chevalier, and HOPE Recovery, on Wilson Street.
manchesterinklink.com
Dec. 8-11 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester
This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
manchesterinklink.com
15 things to do: Holiday festivities to get you in the spirit
With the holidays upon us, there are plenty of activities in Manchester and throughout New Hampshire to keep spirits high. Here is a list of some of the best local happenings. Presenting multiple holiday happenings during the month of December including an Elf 5-course dinner, Polar Express screenings and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” ugly sweater party. Chunky’s is kicking off the season’s festivities with a 21+ trivia night of an all-time holiday favorite “A Christmas Story,” where gift cards of $100, $50 and $25 will be presented for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winning teams.
manchesterinklink.com
NH’s first Youth Emergency Shelter: The beginning of a new future
MANCHESTER, NH – On an evening in late October, the residence at 298 Hanover St. appears as a simple brick building blending in with the others in the city of Manchester. But once you step through the doors, the place enlivens with Manchester’s who’s-who of placemakers, policy makers, philanthropists, educators, artists and general go-getters. They’ve gathered to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of New Hampshire’s first youth and young adult overnight shelter. The use of space and flow within Waypoint’s youth and young adult (YYA) shelter was innovatively designed by Anthony Mento and Jason Lacombe with SMP Architecture.
Weymouth Man Killed In Somerville Laundromat Stabbing Was 'Old Soul,' Friends Say
The victim of a fatal stabbing inside a laundromat is being remembered as an "old soul" by friends who say the loss of their friend broke their heart.Joseph Muzzi, 33, died in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital after being stabbed at Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville, …
manchesterinklink.com
CMC & New England College launch nursing education partnership
Manchester, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) and New England College are excited to announce an innovative partnership that will help educate, train and develop the next generation of nurses in New Hampshire. This joint nursing education program will allow students to combine classroom learning with immersive clinical experiences...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple finds time capsule they buried 23 years ago in Hawaii
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A couple of Londonderry High School graduates are celebrating an exciting find. Alison Proulx tells News 9 that she and her husband, David, just dug up a time capsule they buried in Hawaii back in 1999. Alison said her and David are high school sweethearts. Her...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
NH Single Mom Waitress Gets $1531 Tip in Random Act of Kindness
This is the fourth year of giving for this anonymous group. I was invited to join a group of friends who get together every year and have breakfast near the holidays. But it's not a normal breakfast - it's a breakfast with the goal of leaving an unsuspecting waitstaff a huge tip. This year this group of friends who wish to remain anonymous, chose a single mom at Cafe Espresso in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
manchesterinklink.com
Open letter to the city regarding RAISE Grant and pedestrian bridge alternatives
Manchester Moves is grateful for the City’s pursuit of federal grant money to improve the City’s road and transportation infrastructure. This is evidenced by our letter of recommendation for the RAISE grant in June of 2021. Congratulations to you and your team for doing the hard work to win this competitive grant after two unsuccessful attempts. We are writing to you today on behalf of Manchester Moves to formally share our concerns about the initial design along with thoughtful and practical alternatives.
iheart.com
Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains
CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester Just Got a Slick New Sign
With the new year coming up, everyone is in the mindset of "a new year, a new you." Year after year, I feel like we all try to find ways to improve ourselves and be the best we can be. Some of us decide to start going to the gym, while others choose to take more time to just focus on themselves.
City of Boston employee charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
manchesterinklink.com
Police monitoring Manchester schools after NH hoax shooter threats
UPDATE, 1:07 p.m. – The New Hampshire Department of Education has released the following statement. The New Hampshire Department of Education is asking school leaders to be aware of the multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools statewide, which are currently believed to be a hoax.
WMTW
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. In mid-November, multiple threats of...
WMUR.com
Death of 3-month-old Dover baby in 2000 remains unsolved
DOVER, N.H. — Officials said a 3-and-a-half-month-old baby died as a result of a pattern of abuse in 2000, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Jeffrey Trudeau Jr. was brought to the Seymour Osman Community Center by his mother, Christine Turcotte, on Dec. 7, 2000, because he was not responsive and not breathing.
WMUR.com
Jingle Bell 5K in Manchester raises $40,000 for arthritis research
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The annual Jingle Bell 5K was back in Manchester on Sunday to help raise money for people suffering from arthritis. About 250 people ran the race, raising $40,000. Around 2,000 kids and 300,000 adults in New Hampshire currently suffer from arthritis. “Today's all about education and...
