Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Dec. 8-11 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

15 things to do: Holiday festivities to get you in the spirit

With the holidays upon us, there are plenty of activities in Manchester and throughout New Hampshire to keep spirits high. Here is a list of some of the best local happenings. Presenting multiple holiday happenings during the month of December including an Elf 5-course dinner, Polar Express screenings and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” ugly sweater party. Chunky’s is kicking off the season’s festivities with a 21+ trivia night of an all-time holiday favorite “A Christmas Story,” where gift cards of $100, $50 and $25 will be presented for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winning teams.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

NH’s first Youth Emergency Shelter: The beginning of a new future

MANCHESTER, NH – On an evening in late October, the residence at 298 Hanover St. appears as a simple brick building blending in with the others in the city of Manchester. But once you step through the doors, the place enlivens with Manchester’s who’s-who of placemakers, policy makers, philanthropists, educators, artists and general go-getters. They’ve gathered to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of New Hampshire’s first youth and young adult overnight shelter. The use of space and flow within Waypoint’s youth and young adult (YYA) shelter was innovatively designed by Anthony Mento and Jason Lacombe with SMP Architecture.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

CMC & New England College launch nursing education partnership

Manchester, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) and New England College are excited to announce an innovative partnership that will help educate, train and develop the next generation of nurses in New Hampshire. This joint nursing education program will allow students to combine classroom learning with immersive clinical experiences...
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

NH Single Mom Waitress Gets $1531 Tip in Random Act of Kindness

This is the fourth year of giving for this anonymous group. I was invited to join a group of friends who get together every year and have breakfast near the holidays. But it's not a normal breakfast - it's a breakfast with the goal of leaving an unsuspecting waitstaff a huge tip. This year this group of friends who wish to remain anonymous, chose a single mom at Cafe Espresso in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston

Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m

Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Open letter to the city regarding RAISE Grant and pedestrian bridge alternatives

Manchester Moves is grateful for the City’s pursuit of federal grant money to improve the City’s road and transportation infrastructure. This is evidenced by our letter of recommendation for the RAISE grant in June of 2021. Congratulations to you and your team for doing the hard work to win this competitive grant after two unsuccessful attempts. We are writing to you today on behalf of Manchester Moves to formally share our concerns about the initial design along with thoughtful and practical alternatives.
MANCHESTER, NH
iheart.com

Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains

CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
CONWAY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police monitoring Manchester schools after NH hoax shooter threats

UPDATE, 1:07 p.m. – The New Hampshire Department of Education has released the following statement. The New Hampshire Department of Education is asking school leaders to be aware of the multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools statewide, which are currently believed to be a hoax.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Death of 3-month-old Dover baby in 2000 remains unsolved

DOVER, N.H. — Officials said a 3-and-a-half-month-old baby died as a result of a pattern of abuse in 2000, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Jeffrey Trudeau Jr. was brought to the Seymour Osman Community Center by his mother, Christine Turcotte, on Dec. 7, 2000, because he was not responsive and not breathing.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Jingle Bell 5K in Manchester raises $40,000 for arthritis research

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The annual Jingle Bell 5K was back in Manchester on Sunday to help raise money for people suffering from arthritis. About 250 people ran the race, raising $40,000. Around 2,000 kids and 300,000 adults in New Hampshire currently suffer from arthritis. “Today's all about education and...
MANCHESTER, NH

