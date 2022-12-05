ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop

Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Project Warm-Up Blanket-Making Party is Saturday in Sioux Falls

You are invited to the biggest blanket-making party of the year with Project Warm-Up, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. "Little did we know back in 2006 (when we hosted our very first event at IPC with just 20 LHS students) that we would be making blankets 17 years later. But here we are…still getting fleecy after all these years," Organizers said in a statement.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Driver Hits Sioux Falls Famous Dave’s BBQ Sign Wednesday Morning

A Sioux Falls restaurant known for its famous bar-b-que is now in need of a new famous sign. The big red sign out in front of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que at 2700 South Minnesota Avenue received more than just a minor boo-boo early Wednesday morning after a car driven by a Sioux Falls man smashed into the sign, resulting in more than $1,000 in damages.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Goats Take Over Sioux Falls Schools For Fun Activity

We all remember being in school once upon a time. Some days were longer than others and we had to constantly work hard to maintain grades. We just wanted a break! Luckily for some Sioux Falls students, they earned a very special break from the classroom. Students at Joe Foss...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

A Family Holiday Tradition: Mogen David

Some years ago I was speaking at a Chamber of Commerce annual banquet in one of the small towns here in the Sioux Falls area, and as I often do, I turned back to the 'old days'. There were perhaps a couple of hundred folks there that evening and I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Salvation Army $20 Challenge is Saturday

The Salvation Army has played a significant role in the holiday season since its beginnings in 1891. The red kettle with its bellringers is one of the most recognizable sights and sounds of the holidays. The message of the Salvation Army has never changed, they are spreading the word of God and meeting human needs wherever they exist.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

University of Sioux Falls Names New Head Football Coach

The University of Sioux Falls has been looking for a replacement for Jon Anderson their recently departed head coach and now they have found their guy. USF will name Jim Glogowski as their new head coach according to Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader. Glogowski comes over from Minnesota State...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier Wins Coach of the Year Honor

South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier has been awarded one of the top honors for coaches in the country. On Thursday, Stiegelmeier was named the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award winner as the top coach in the FCS ranks. Here is the complete release from the SDSU Athletic Department...
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

