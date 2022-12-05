KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was life-flighted to the hospital following a crash that pinned him inside of his car Saturday night. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving to Ellensburg from Yakima when the crash happened. Officials said the man's girlfriend called Ellensburg Police shortly after midnight on Sunday, concerned that something might have happened to him. She said he had left for Ellensburg several hours earlier but hadn't arrived, and wasn't answering his phone.

