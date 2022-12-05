Read full article on original website
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
Freezing fog was 'main contributor' to 30-vehicle crash on eastbound I-90
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 closed east of Ellensburg Wednesday morning due to a crash involving 30 vehicles, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Collin Cumaravel. Eastbound I-90 is closed about five miles east of Ellensburg at milepost 115. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said traffic...
I-90 reopens after crash involving semi-trucks
CLE ELUM – I-90 is back open near Cle Elum after several semi-truck collisions. The Washington Department of Transportation says multiple vehicles spun out and blocked the roadway. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area, but travelers are asked to take it slow. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound
PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
Deputies rescue man pinned inside car that was 'invisible' from the road
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was life-flighted to the hospital following a crash that pinned him inside of his car Saturday night. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving to Ellensburg from Yakima when the crash happened. Officials said the man's girlfriend called Ellensburg Police shortly after midnight on Sunday, concerned that something might have happened to him. She said he had left for Ellensburg several hours earlier but hadn't arrived, and wasn't answering his phone.
Surveillance video shows car slamming into Auburn donut shop Tuesday night
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into the front of a donut shop in Auburn late Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Donut Star, located on the 900 block of Auburn Way South. Surveillance cameras from the business captured the moment the car slammed into the concrete barriers in the front of the building.
Police search for juveniles that allegedly assaulted 55-year-old man on transit bus
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is looking for four juveniles who they believe assaulted a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit Bus. The incident occurred on Dec. 4 at a bus stop at Wal-Mart in Spanaway. Officials from the sheriff’s department say the suspects...
Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested Sunday after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department said. According to the Pierce County jail roster and documents filed in Tacoma Municipal Court, James William Klingbeil, 74, faces gross misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Landlord convicted in killings of couple whose remains were found in West Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A jury has found a man accused of killing two people and dumping their bodies in a suitcase along a West Seattle beach guilty on all counts. Mike Dudley was convicted of murder in the second degree in a King County courtroom Thursday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
As Piroshky Piroshky is set to reopen, Seattle mayor weighs in on 3rd Ave crime concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle business located in a troubled part of downtown will reopen its doors later this month. Piroshky Piroshky, which sits on 3rd Avenue near Pike and Pine streets, has been closed since February due to crime and safety concerns. Business Owner Olga Sagan told KOMO...
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in his trial
TACOMA, Wash — With the prosecution resting its case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, the defense continued presenting witnesses Thursday morning. Troyer took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon and discussed what happened during a confrontation with a black newspaper carrier Sedric Altheimer on the night of Jan. 27, 2021. Troyer alleges that Altheimer was making a threat to kill Troyer so he called 911, which elicited a large police response.
Business owners work with police to identify suspect in killing of Puyallup barber
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are searching for answers and asking for the public's help to solve the investigation into the senseless killing of a business owner last week. On Nov. 30, "JQ", a 43-year-old barber who owned JQ's Barbershop was shot and killed after a person walked into...
Neighbors hope videos will help catch Seattle home invasion suspects
SEATTLE, Wash. — Investigators are trying to find three suspects from a home invasion robbery in the Rainer Valley area of Seattle. According to police, the suspects broke into a home near Renton Avenue and Kenyon Street and held members of the family at gunpoint while robbing them. The...
Tacoma crews struggle with staffing in graffiti removal program
The city of Tacoma is facing an ongoing battle to clear graffiti from private property, on businesses and people's homes. About 150 property owners have taken advantage of the city’s Rapid Graffiti Removal Program so far this year. The city of Tacoma is struggling to keep up with clearing...
'He was crying and pleading:' Woman says her dog was electrocuted at Holiday Magic at The Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash - A Washington woman says her newly adopted rescue dog was electrocuted to death at Holiday Magic at the Fair on Friday. Vyctoria "Tori" Sanchez says after a two-month-long adoption process with Big Dog Rescue in Tacoma, she finally took Maverick, a German Shepherd mix to his forever home with her on November 12.
Resurgence of encampments near Cal Anderson Park concerns nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment and unabated trash on the sidewalks has sparked concerns in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The camp has taken over a portion of the sidewalk near 12th Avenue and Howell Street, east of Cal Anderson Park. Couches and mattresses have also been left out on the street...
Family files $10 million lawsuit against City of Seattle for wrongful 911 death
A family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle for the wrongful death of William Yurek. On November 2, 2021 Yurek's 13-year-old son called 911 because his father was having a medical emergency at home. Yurek, 46, had chest pains and difficulty breathing, according to Mark Lindquist of the Herrmann Law Group, who is representing Yurek’s family.
