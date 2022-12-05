ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

KOMO News

Freezing fog was 'main contributor' to 30-vehicle crash on eastbound I-90

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 closed east of Ellensburg Wednesday morning due to a crash involving 30 vehicles, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Collin Cumaravel. Eastbound I-90 is closed about five miles east of Ellensburg at milepost 115. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said traffic...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 reopens after crash involving semi-trucks

CLE ELUM – I-90 is back open near Cle Elum after several semi-truck collisions. The Washington Department of Transportation says multiple vehicles spun out and blocked the roadway. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area, but travelers are asked to take it slow. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
CLE ELUM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound

PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

Deputies rescue man pinned inside car that was 'invisible' from the road

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was life-flighted to the hospital following a crash that pinned him inside of his car Saturday night. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving to Ellensburg from Yakima when the crash happened. Officials said the man's girlfriend called Ellensburg Police shortly after midnight on Sunday, concerned that something might have happened to him. She said he had left for Ellensburg several hours earlier but hadn't arrived, and wasn't answering his phone.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KOMO News

Surveillance video shows car slamming into Auburn donut shop Tuesday night

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into the front of a donut shop in Auburn late Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Donut Star, located on the 900 block of Auburn Way South. Surveillance cameras from the business captured the moment the car slammed into the concrete barriers in the front of the building.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in his trial

TACOMA, Wash — With the prosecution resting its case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, the defense continued presenting witnesses Thursday morning. Troyer took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon and discussed what happened during a confrontation with a black newspaper carrier Sedric Altheimer on the night of Jan. 27, 2021. Troyer alleges that Altheimer was making a threat to kill Troyer so he called 911, which elicited a large police response.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors hope videos will help catch Seattle home invasion suspects

SEATTLE, Wash. — Investigators are trying to find three suspects from a home invasion robbery in the Rainer Valley area of Seattle. According to police, the suspects broke into a home near Renton Avenue and Kenyon Street and held members of the family at gunpoint while robbing them. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma crews struggle with staffing in graffiti removal program

The city of Tacoma is facing an ongoing battle to clear graffiti from private property, on businesses and people's homes. About 150 property owners have taken advantage of the city’s Rapid Graffiti Removal Program so far this year. The city of Tacoma is struggling to keep up with clearing...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Family files $10 million lawsuit against City of Seattle for wrongful 911 death

A family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle for the wrongful death of William Yurek. On November 2, 2021 Yurek's 13-year-old son called 911 because his father was having a medical emergency at home. Yurek, 46, had chest pains and difficulty breathing, according to Mark Lindquist of the Herrmann Law Group, who is representing Yurek’s family.
SEATTLE, WA

