BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis fighting Hector Garcia worries Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza
By Brian Webber: Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza is worried about the possibility of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis losing to the talented Hector Luis Garcia in his next fight on January 7th, which would spoil the massive money bout against the popular Ryan Garcia next April. Although Espinoza isn’t saying,...
Boxing Scene
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler on tap
Boxing is set to close out its 2022 with some interesting stars returning to the ring. After a year that opened with tons of promise of major showdowns -- some of which did take place -- many fell through for one reason or another. Now, many promoters are set to close the books on the year with one of their stars in the stable hoping to set the tone for a big 2023 in one last walk to the ring this calendar year.
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk is “too small” for Tyson says John Fury
By Charles Brun: John Fury says the 6’4″ Oleksandr Usyk is “too small” for his son, Tyson Fury, and he will not defeat him when the two fight in early 2023. As slow and flabby as Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) looked against journeyman Derek Chisora last weekend, Usyk will have an excellent chance of outboxing him as he did against Anthony Joshua on two occasions.
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade on Jermall Charlo: “There are no more excuses”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius Andrade says there are no more excuses for Jermall Charlo not to fight him now that he’s with Showtime and the match has no impediments to being made. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) admits that he’s been trying to get a fight against the unbeaten middleweight Charlo for the last five years with no luck, and he’s hoping he’s finally willing to face him.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
Daniel Cormier hits back at Jake Paul’s sparring offer to Paddy Pimblett: “You said you want to spar him, give him the million”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is a little bit sick of Jake Paul’s gimmick. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision win over Anderson Silva in October. The victory was the most back-and-forth fight of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown over ‘The Spider’ sealed the win for Paul.
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu Official For January 28, Mandalay Bay, Showtime
Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo will defend his four titles against unbeaten No. 1 contender and aggressive puncher Tim Tszyu live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions Event. One of...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford pitches alternative scenario for Errol Spence Jr
Terence Crawford threw a curveball this week with his view on where a fight with welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr. could take place. Crawford, speaking ahead of his clash with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, drew question marks over the scenario. The WBO champion said to Tha Boxing Voice: “I...
UFC's Joe Rogan urges The Rock to 'come clean' about physique
UFC commentator Joe Rogan called on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to speak out about his physique amid a steroid controversy in the social-media sphere.
realcombatmedia.com
Boxing Hall of Fame Referee Mills Lane Dies at age 85 – Video
No Nonsense Hall of Fame Referee Mills Lane Dies at 85, Refereed Mike Tyson Ear Bite Fight With Evander Holyfield. Las Vegas, NV (December 7th, 2022)– Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, and International Boxing Hall of Fame boxing referee, and Nevada attorney and judge Mills Lane, a former National Collegiate Athletic Association and United States Marines Amateur Welterweight champion before going 10-1 as a pro, died in Nevada on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in hospice care at age 85. A stroke in 2002 at age 65 left him partially paralyzed and unable to speak.
Joe Rogan accuses Dwayne Johnson of taking steroids: ‘Come clean right now’
Controversial podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has called on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to “come clean” about whether he uses steroids.On his podcast this week, Rogan was discussing the downfall of the self-proclaimed Liver King – a fitness influencer who promoted an “ancestral” diet of raw meat.Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, was recently exposed for taking anabolic steroids, something that he had repeatedly denied doing in interviews.Rogan was joined on his podcast by the man who leaked Liver King’s emails describing his steroid regimen, another fitness influencer known as Derek from More Plates More Dates.Rogan said...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Usyk is Old Man, He Has 250,000 Miles on His Clock
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes Oleksandr Usyk is a fighter with a lot of miles on the clock. Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles, is in line to fight Fury in a high-stakes undisputed clash in the first half of 2023. The two fighters are...
Boxing Insider
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman On A Fury-Usyk Fight: “This Is A Perfect Time To Do A Unification,”
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman uttered those exact words to Sky Sports on Monday. By doing so, Sulaiman indicated he would like to see a heavyweight title throwdown between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in the near future. The winner of that fight would become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis reigned supreme two decades ago.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: The Goal For Next Year Is Josh Taylor, To Kick His Ass In The UK
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez will have plenty of appealing options within the 140-pound division if he defeats Sandor Martin on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Lopez hopes, however, that the undefeated, undisputed champion who might move up to welterweight sticks around for two more fights at...
