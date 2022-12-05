ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Roy Cooper offers $75K reward in Duke Energy substation attack

Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state of North Carolina, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering a total reward of $75,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the attack on a Duke Energy substation that was shot up, leading to widespread power outages for tens of thousands of people.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County welcomes new medical director

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health has announced a new medical director this week. Dr. Bonnie Coyle, MD, MS, joins the County as its leading medical professional. “I am very excited to have Dr. Coyle join Mecklenburg County Public Health. Her clinical expertise and public health experience will...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks. Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Experts are working to create the perfect Christmas tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Experts are working to create the perfect Christmas tree. Researchers from NC State are growing more than 1,000 trees with the best genetics. All of it is happening in Ashe County, one of the Christmas tree capitols of the country. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Pineville Police Department growing, taking division from CMPD

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Police Department is expanding its jurisdiction – taking over responsibility for an area of about 4,000 people currently overseen by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved the change Tuesday night. County Manager Dena Diorio explained that this has...
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Bank of America is getting ready to trim its workforce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America, one of the largest banks in the U.S. and one of Charlotte's biggest employers, is preparing to trim its workforce in an effort to cut expenses over fears of a looming recession. CEO Brian Moynihan said instead of laying off workers, Bank of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

After Moore County sabotage, how secure is N.C.’s power grid?

As 35,000 residents of Moore County remain without power, questions are being raised about what lawmakers in the General Assembly could do next year to address physical sabotage of the power grid or cyber-attacks. Recent reports have confirmed a rising number of attacks on power-grid infrastructure across the country. Downtown...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

North Carolina drivers rank among worst in the nation, study finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study from an insurance comparison company found that North Carolina drivers rank among the worst in the country. QuoteWizard released its findings on Monday that show North Carolina ranks as the 18th worst state for driving. South Carolina wasn't far behind, ranking as the 20th worst state.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte-Mecklenburg sees increase in homicides from year prior

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With less than a month left in 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area has seen more homicides than it did in 2021. Murders are happening across Mecklenburg County and faith leaders say it’ll take several solutions to do something about it. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

