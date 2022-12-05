Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Related
Roy Cooper offers $75K reward in Duke Energy substation attack
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state of North Carolina, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering a total reward of $75,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the attack on a Duke Energy substation that was shot up, leading to widespread power outages for tens of thousands of people.
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
Mecklenburg County welcomes new medical director
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health has announced a new medical director this week. Dr. Bonnie Coyle, MD, MS, joins the County as its leading medical professional. “I am very excited to have Dr. Coyle join Mecklenburg County Public Health. Her clinical expertise and public health experience will...
Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks. Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
Power grid attack: Duke Energy previously fined for security violations, report alleges
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Amid a power grid attack in North Carolina, Channel 9 has uncovered a report alleging Duke Energy was fined $10 million over security violations in the past decade. Two substations in Moore County were attacked Saturday night, leaving families, businesses and schools in the dark...
Amid recession fears, UNC Charlotte economist releases forecast for 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As concerns over a potential recession continue to grow, a UNC Charlotte economist said North Carolina didn't experience a recession this year and might not see one next year, either. John Connaughton, an economics professor at UNC Charlotte's Belk College of Business who is also the...
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
Experts are working to create the perfect Christmas tree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Experts are working to create the perfect Christmas tree. Researchers from NC State are growing more than 1,000 trees with the best genetics. All of it is happening in Ashe County, one of the Christmas tree capitols of the country. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
Wanted by FBI: Suspects accused of shooting substations resulting in massive power outages
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI is currently searching for suspects accused of shooting up two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, North Carolina. The substations are located about 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage, North Carolina. The damage led to a massive power outage for about...
Pineville Police Department growing, taking division from CMPD
PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Police Department is expanding its jurisdiction – taking over responsibility for an area of about 4,000 people currently overseen by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved the change Tuesday night. County Manager Dena Diorio explained that this has...
WCNC
VERIFY: Contractors are required to maintain a clean worksite and pick up litter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So far this year, 1.5 million pounds of litter and road debris has been picked up along the streets of Mecklenburg County. That's more than by this time last year. A viewer asked us about trash along I-485, on the south side. The stretch he's talking...
WCNC
Victim remains unidentified as body found in Catawba County ruled a homicide
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An autopsy has revealed that a person found dead earlier this month died as the result of a homicide. On Thursday, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office announced that a medical examiner had ruled the cause of death for a person found in the county on Dec. 3 to be the result of homicide.
Bank of America is getting ready to trim its workforce
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America, one of the largest banks in the U.S. and one of Charlotte's biggest employers, is preparing to trim its workforce in an effort to cut expenses over fears of a looming recession. CEO Brian Moynihan said instead of laying off workers, Bank of...
carolinajournal.com
After Moore County sabotage, how secure is N.C.’s power grid?
As 35,000 residents of Moore County remain without power, questions are being raised about what lawmakers in the General Assembly could do next year to address physical sabotage of the power grid or cyber-attacks. Recent reports have confirmed a rising number of attacks on power-grid infrastructure across the country. Downtown...
North Carolina drivers rank among worst in the nation, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study from an insurance comparison company found that North Carolina drivers rank among the worst in the country. QuoteWizard released its findings on Monday that show North Carolina ranks as the 18th worst state for driving. South Carolina wasn't far behind, ranking as the 20th worst state.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg sees increase in homicides from year prior
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With less than a month left in 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area has seen more homicides than it did in 2021. Murders are happening across Mecklenburg County and faith leaders say it’ll take several solutions to do something about it. For the latest breaking news, weather...
McFadden hopes to have 'great conversations' with public during 2nd term as Meck Co. sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garry McFadden was sworn in for his second term as the Mecklenburg County sheriff Wednesday, saying he hopes to improve relationships between law enforcement and the communities it serves during his time in office. The ceremony took place at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Uptown Charlotte....
North Carolina power outage cues White House response after gunfire at substations leaves Moore County in dark
Homeland Security and the National Security Council are monitoring the power outages in North Carolina's Moore County after gunfire damaged critical infrastructure, causing blackouts.
hstoday.us
‘Targeted’ N.C. Substation Gun Attack Comes Amid Escalating Critical Infrastructure Threats
Two power substations serving Moore County, N.C., were attacked with gunfire Saturday evening, leaving tens of thousands of residents without power and prompting the sheriff’s office to declare a state of emergency and curfew tonight. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said at an afternoon press conference today that the FBI is...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1