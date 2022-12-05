Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload
College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Centre Daily
What Schedule and Tight Games Say for Bears Coaches
There are objective and subjective ways to measure what kind of a coaching job a staff has done. Wins and losses are the way owners measure it. When a team is in the Bears' situation and dumped talent to correct the salary cap in a rebuild, the coaching staff is operating with a hand behind its back and mere wins and losses don't suffice.
Centre Daily
BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia
It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be...
Centre Daily
Defensive Back Goes Back on IR
NASHVILLE – Elijah Molden is right back where he started. The Tennessee Titans placed the second-year defensive back on injured reserve Wednesday because of continuing issues with a groin injury. The ailment also forced him to spend the first nine weeks of this season on IR. The return trip...
Centre Daily
Broncos GM George Paton is Safe per NFL Insider Adam Schefter
The future of the Denver Broncos is uncertain after the team earned a sixth consecutive losing season with the first-year pairing of quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With each week comes embarrassingly new lows in statistical and historical categories as the Broncos find new ways to inflict despair and continue to endorse their losing culture.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Officially Move Tyron Smith; All-Pro Back from Injury
FRISCO - The Tyron Smith move is now official. Tyron is practicing today in the Wednesday session here at The Star, a level of activity that buoys the building. “Any time Tyron Smith is on the practice field,'' coach Mike McCarthy said, "it’s a good day for the Dallas Cowboys.”
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Injury Report
On the day he was announced as the current vote leader for the Pro Bowl, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice because of ankle issues from hits he's taken over the past two games. Tagovailoa was among seven Dolphins players listed as limited for the first practice...
Centre Daily
3 takeaways as Indiana Pacers drop tight game in Minnesota to close road trip
The Indiana Pacers long, grueling road trip is finally over. On Wednesday night, the team played the final game of their seven-game trek when they battled the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Early on, it looked like the Pacers were going to be crushed by fatigue. They trailed 12-3 early on and...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Maurice Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Benedict Tigers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bengals Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard on Injury Report Prior to Browns Game. By Brandon Little Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14
Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals in front of them before they can say they've won three games straight. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Houston Texans -- the Browns are now trying to complete the season sweep of Cincinnati. Doing so won't be an easy task by any...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Has L.A. Turned A Corner?
Ahead of last night's dispiriting 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, your Los Angeles Lakers had been on something of a surprising roll, having won eight of their last ten games, including three in a row. Along with falling to Cleveland, the Lakers also lost their best player, All-NBA center...
Zach Ertz, Cardinals' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year, tore both his ACL and MCL
Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz met with reporters on Thursday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury last month at the Rams and although the primary reason for his new conference was reacting to his nomination as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he revealed just how bad his injury was. ...
960 The Ref
Stetson Bennett wins Burlsworth Trophy
Stetson Bennett racked up another honor on Monday night. After being named a Heisman Trophy finalist, Bennett took home the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the top player in the country that began their career as a walk-on. Bennett first arrived at Georgia in 2017 as a walk-on from...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’
Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
