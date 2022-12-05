ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload

College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.
Centre Daily

What Schedule and Tight Games Say for Bears Coaches

There are objective and subjective ways to measure what kind of a coaching job a staff has done. Wins and losses are the way owners measure it. When a team is in the Bears' situation and dumped talent to correct the salary cap in a rebuild, the coaching staff is operating with a hand behind its back and mere wins and losses don't suffice.
Centre Daily

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be...
Centre Daily

Defensive Back Goes Back on IR

NASHVILLE – Elijah Molden is right back where he started. The Tennessee Titans placed the second-year defensive back on injured reserve Wednesday because of continuing issues with a groin injury. The ailment also forced him to spend the first nine weeks of this season on IR. The return trip...
Centre Daily

Broncos GM George Paton is Safe per NFL Insider Adam Schefter

The future of the Denver Broncos is uncertain after the team earned a sixth consecutive losing season with the first-year pairing of quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With each week comes embarrassingly new lows in statistical and historical categories as the Broncos find new ways to inflict despair and continue to endorse their losing culture.
Centre Daily

Cowboys Officially Move Tyron Smith; All-Pro Back from Injury

FRISCO - The Tyron Smith move is now official. Tyron is practicing today in the Wednesday session here at The Star, a level of activity that buoys the building. “Any time Tyron Smith is on the practice field,'' coach Mike McCarthy said, "it’s a good day for the Dallas Cowboys.”
Centre Daily

Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Injury Report

On the day he was announced as the current vote leader for the Pro Bowl, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice because of ankle issues from hits he's taken over the past two games. Tagovailoa was among seven Dolphins players listed as limited for the first practice...
Centre Daily

Matchups to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Week 14

Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals in front of them before they can say they've won three games straight. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Houston Texans -- the Browns are now trying to complete the season sweep of Cincinnati. Doing so won't be an easy task by any...
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Has L.A. Turned A Corner?

Ahead of last night's dispiriting 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, your Los Angeles Lakers had been on something of a surprising roll, having won eight of their last ten games, including three in a row. Along with falling to Cleveland, the Lakers also lost their best player, All-NBA center...
960 The Ref

Stetson Bennett wins Burlsworth Trophy

Stetson Bennett racked up another honor on Monday night. After being named a Heisman Trophy finalist, Bennett took home the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the top player in the country that began their career as a walk-on. Bennett first arrived at Georgia in 2017 as a walk-on from...
Centre Daily

Miami Heat Among The NBA’s ‘Head-Scratchers’

Last week the Miami Heat felt like they were trending in the right direction. This week, they are once again searching for answers. The Heat followed a three-game winning streak, including a victory against the Boston Celtics, with two bad losses versus the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. NBA.com recently...
