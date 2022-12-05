Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Keystone Pipeline Spills in Kansas, Dirtying Creek and Causing Oil Prices to Spike
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) - An oil spill in north-central Kansas dirtied a creek Wednesday night and prompted the emergency shutdown of a major international pipeline. Canadian company TC Energy didn’t answer questions Thursday morning about which creek in Washington County was affected by the Keystone pipeline leak, how much oil spilled and how far the oil traveled downstream.
