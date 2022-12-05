ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira Heights, NY

Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights

By David Sorensen, Brandon Kyc
 2 days ago

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM ) – Multiple fire departments are working at a large structure fire on Prescott Avenue in Elmira Heights.

Around 4:45 p.m., fire units were called to the report of a structure fire. Multiple additional departments have been called for assistance.

The traffic in the area is very congested and it is recommended that you seek alternate travel routes.

Around 6 p.m. crews were able to bring down the fire and get it more under control, but they were still battling flames inside.

Roads were still blocked off, with traffic less congested.

Crews from Elmira Heights, Town and Country, Horseheads, Southport, Big Flats, and Pine City, assisted in the fire.

The scene on Dec. 6 following the previous night’s fire on Prescott Ave in Elmira Heights.
