Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after being hit along road in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police responded at 5:51 p.m. Friday to a crash along Village Hwy near Rails End Ln that left a 67-year-old man dead. The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was going west on Village Hwy when someone was crossing the road out of the designated area without wearing reflective gear, according to police.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road. According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.
wfxrtv.com
Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
wfxrtv.com
Librarian helps locate missing teen
UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
UPDATE: Shiloh “Shy” Hall has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall was last seen at 1:30 a.m. at his home in the 3700 block of Signal...
wfxrtv.com
One dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-81 south: Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says they are investigating a tractor-trailer crash that left one dead in Rockbridge County on Interstate 81 south. Troopers say the crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4th at mile marker 202 near Raphine. The crash closed all southbound lanes. Troopers say southbound lanes are now open.
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37 of Virginia Beach, died at a hospital after a crash late Sunday night. Police say she was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Interstate 81, when she ran off the road, hit a guardrail and came to a stop blocking the southbound lanes. The Nissan was then hit by the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer also headed south.
WDBJ7.com
Chatham bridge named after late Pittsylvania County Deputy Sheriff
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors held a bridge dedication ceremony Tuesday to remember the late Deputy Sheriff J. Holland Thomas Sr. Deputy Thomas was shot on duty in 1952 by a murder suspect he was searching for off Route 41. He passed away four years later due to an infection in the wound.
wakg.com
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County
Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
wfirnews.com
Crews respond to fire at Givens Book Store in Salem
Salem Fire crews responded to a blaze last night at the old Givens Book Store at the corner of East Main Street and North Electric Road. When they arrived on scene, authorities found flames coming out of the building and the roof had fallen in. No one was believed to be in the building at the time of fire. There is no word on a possible cause.Just before 11 p.m., a bulldozer came and began demolishing the building. It was scheduled for demolition as part of a renovation project on that corner.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with arson after Lynchburg fires
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Javonte Dazshaun Graves, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and is charged with four counts of arson after dumpster fires in the area of Old Forest Road last Friday. Each fire began within minutes of each other near four businesses in the Forest Hills area. Graves was...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
WDBJ7.com
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire; busy intersection reopened
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a fire at the old Givens Book Store in Salem Tuesday night. Salem Fire-EMS said they were called out to the structure fire at 1641 East Main Street at 8:05 p.m. Crews found flames coming out of the second floor of the building....
wfxrtv.com
Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A 20-19 GAS STATION EXPLOSION -- SAYS THEY'VE REACHED A PLEA DEAL WITH PROSECUTORS. Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County …. THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A...
WDBJ7.com
Plea agreement set in case of fatal Buena Vista explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Prosecutors and the defense have reached a plea agreement in the case of a man accused of involuntary manslaughter after an explosion that killed four people. A plea hearing will be scheduled in the case of Phillip Westmoreland, according to his attorney, Rob Dean. A...
wfxrtv.com
22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
Comments / 0