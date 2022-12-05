ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladys, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after being hit along road in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police responded at 5:51 p.m. Friday to a crash along Village Hwy near Rails End Ln that left a 67-year-old man dead. The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was going west on Village Hwy when someone was crossing the road out of the designated area without wearing reflective gear, according to police.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road. According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.
LYNDHURST, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
RUSTBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Librarian helps locate missing teen

UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

UPDATE: Shiloh “Shy” Hall has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall was last seen at 1:30 a.m. at his home in the 3700 block of Signal...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

One dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-81 south: Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says they are investigating a tractor-trailer crash that left one dead in Rockbridge County on Interstate 81 south. Troopers say the crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4th at mile marker 202 near Raphine. The crash closed all southbound lanes. Troopers say southbound lanes are now open.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37 of Virginia Beach, died at a hospital after a crash late Sunday night. Police say she was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Interstate 81, when she ran off the road, hit a guardrail and came to a stop blocking the southbound lanes. The Nissan was then hit by the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer also headed south.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
ROXBORO, NC
wfirnews.com

Crews respond to fire at Givens Book Store in Salem

Salem Fire crews responded to a blaze last night at the old Givens Book Store at the corner of East Main Street and North Electric Road. When they arrived on scene, authorities found flames coming out of the building and the roof had fallen in. No one was believed to be in the building at the time of fire. There is no word on a possible cause.Just before 11 p.m., a bulldozer came and began demolishing the building. It was scheduled for demolition as part of a renovation project on that corner.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man charged with arson after Lynchburg fires

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Javonte Dazshaun Graves, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and is charged with four counts of arson after dumpster fires in the area of Old Forest Road last Friday. Each fire began within minutes of each other near four businesses in the Forest Hills area. Graves was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Plea agreement set in case of fatal Buena Vista explosion

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Prosecutors and the defense have reached a plea agreement in the case of a man accused of involuntary manslaughter after an explosion that killed four people. A plea hearing will be scheduled in the case of Phillip Westmoreland, according to his attorney, Rob Dean. A...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
CONCORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy